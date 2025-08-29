A Wild Weekend of Ichiro “Love”

By Bruce Rutledge

NAP General Manager

The second weekend of August was all about Ichiro Suzuki in Seattle, Washington. All weekend, baseball fans at T-Mobile Park celebrated Suzuki’s earlier induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. There were jersey giveaways, fireworks, heartwarming speeches and massive crowds. Three consecutive MLB (Major League Baseball) Seattle Mariners wins added to the excitement. On August 9, when the Mariners officially retired Suzuki’s number 51, the stadium erupted in cheers of “Ichiro! Ichiro! Ichiro!” just like it was 2001 all over again when he debuted as a Mariner.

Suzuki giving a speech with his retired jersey number on the left and the National Hall of Fame plague on the right at T-Mobile Park. Photo credit: Jack Ellis/Seattle Mariners

The following day, The North American Post joined reporters from all over the globe to hear how Suzuki was processing the wild weekend. The following are excerpts from the press conference:

When asked how Suzuki cultivated a certain style and attitude over his career, he replied, “That’s just me! When I went to Cooperstown (New York), I saw that all the players (in the baseball Hall of Fame) have their way. If you’re an average person or average player, you’re probably not going to be in the Hall.

Suzuki’s number retired and permanently hanging with other Hall of Famers at T-Mobile Park. Photo credit: Jack Ellis/Seattle Mariners

Suzuki talked about this year’s Mariners at length. He said he started working out every day with them on May 1. “I’m at the ballpark every day with the guys, so I want them to do well. I will do my best to help them in any way I can.”

He had some special words for current Mariners’ star player Julio Rodriguez. “Julio has something I don’t. I have passion but I don’t show it. Julio can express his emotions honestly. I’m a little jealous of him! He came over to my house a few days ago so we could train together. He so genuinely wants to learn. I want to be ready for him. When he asks if we can practice together, I definitely don’t want to say no. That’s why I work out and throw every day. Some days, he’ll ask me to throw to the bases with him, and I want to be sure I’m ready.”

He also said this year’s Mariners have a lot of positivity. “You can just see it and feel it,” he said through his interpreter, Allen Turner.

Suzuki said having his number retired and then finding out that the team was building a statue of him was overwhelming. “I guess I can die peacefully,” he said to the laughter of the press corps.

Suzuki called Seattle “a cool place … Last night was a special night at the stadium. There are not many stadiums that can have that level of emotion. That’s what makes the stadium such a special place.”

When the press conference was over, Suzuki headed to the dugout and later emerged to throw out the first pitch to another Mariners’ legend, Randy Johnson (also a Hall of Famer.) It was a wild weekend for Mariner’s fans.