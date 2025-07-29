By Liza Javier

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) is excited to announce the appointment of Kendee Yamaguchi as its new Chief Executive Officer Yamaguchi brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning federal, state, and local government, as well as the private sector. She has a proven track record of building innovative partnerships, leading complex organizations, and advancing equity-centered policies and programs. Most recently, she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce, where she oversaw national operations and led high-impact economic initiatives.

New ACRS Chief Executive Officer Kendee Yamaguchi. Photo credit: Charissa Soriano / ACRS.

“We’re deeply grateful to Michael (Byun) for his leadership for nearly seven years, especially in guiding ACRS through unprecedented challenges with empathy, adaptability, and vision—balancing urgent needs within the community with long-term policy advocacy,” said Gloria Shin, President of the ACRS Board of Directors. “As we face new threats to our most vulnerable communities, Kendee’s collaborative leadership and extensive experience across all levels of government will strengthen our work advancing social justice and delivering critical programs and services to those who need them most. Kendee has been a long time advocate for ACRS and underserved communities in Washington, and we’re thrilled to welcome her home to lead us into the future.”

A nationally recognized expert and strategist, Kendee Yamaguchi was appointed to leadership roles by two U.S. presidents, served as Deputy Mayor of Seattle, and led recovery and resiliency efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic as Executive Director for Snohomish County. She also served as Executive Director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, where she championed policies that uplifted underserved communities statewide.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to step into this leadership role at ACRS during a time when strong, compassionate advocacy for our communities is more important than ever. I look forward to working alongside this resilient community—as well as ACRS’ passionate staff, dedicated volunteers and committed board members—as we continue advancing our shared mission for equity and social justice,” said Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi succeeds Byun, who served as Executive Director since 2018 and will remain through the leadership transition. Under his tenure, ACRS celebrated its 50th anniversary, expanded its programs, and strengthened its position as a vital resource for Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders. His tenure also provided vital resource to underserved communities across the region during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the national racial justice movement following the death of George Floyd.

The board launched a nationwide search in late 2024 guided by input from staff, clients, and community stakeholders. The selection of Yamaguchi reflects ACRS’s commitment to inclusive leadership and a bold vision for the future.