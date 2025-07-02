Redmond Announces New Text-to-911 Language Translation Service

By Jill Green

NAP Contributor

The Redmond Police Department is pleased to announce the availability of an automatic Text-to-911 language translation service for anyone within King County, Washington.

The service can identify at least 42 languages and translate incoming text messages to 911 into English for dispatchers, allowing them to take appropriate action. The messages sent back to the texter are translated into their original language.

Text-to-911 allows anyone to send text messages to 911 instead of making a voice call, which may be helpful for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech-impaired, those with limited English skills or anyone who might be unsafe if an intruder or abusive partner heard them.

“This new feature addresses language barrier challenges that previously required public safety telecommunicators to contact a third-party service for translating foreign language calls, which will expedite our emergency response,” said Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

While Text-to-911 is a vital tool for increasing accessibility to emergency services, calling is the preferred method for those who can speak and hear.

Please call or text 911 only if an emergency response is needed from the police, fire, or medics. For non-emergencies, call 425-556-2500.