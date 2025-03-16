AARP Washington Welcomes Ron Chew

By Northwest Prime Time

NAP Contributor

American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Seattle, Washington, resident Ron Chew as the new volunteer AARP Washington state president. In his role, Chew will help lead the organization’s activities on behalf of more than 870,000 Washington state members. He will also provide leadership in long-range planning to help meet the needs of the state’s older adults and their families.

“I’m truly excited to collaborate with Washington’s AARP volunteers and staff,” Chew stated. “As an older adult myself, I recognize the importance of ensuring that people can age according to their desires and have the necessary supports in place.” Washington’s older population is growing. Currently those 65 and older are about 18 percent of our state’s population. By 2050, they are projected to be more than 23 percent, with those 85 and older more than tripling.

“Meeting the diverse needs of older Washingtonians requires empathy, innovation, and a profound respect for their life experiences,” said Chew. “AARP is uniquely poised to address these challenges. Issues like health security and future financial stability impact not only today’s older adults but also their families and friends for generations to come,” he emphasized.

“Supporting Washington’s family caregivers is a significant concern at present. Each day, more than 820,000 Washingtonians perform an incredible labor of love — caring for older parents, spouses, and other loved ones, enabling them to stay at home, where they wish to be,” Chew said. “While most of us wouldn’t have it any other way, the financial and emotional tolls of caregiving can be profound. It’s essential that we find ways to support Washington’s caregivers with the resources and connections they require.”

Chew is a lifelong Seattle resident. He graduated from Franklin High School and attended the University of Washington, where he majored in journalism. He worked for over 13 years as editor of the International Examiner, a newspaper in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. In his previous role as executive director of the Wing Luke Museum, Chew’s efforts led to the construction of the current museum. Recognized nationally, he was appointed to the National Council on the Humanities by President Bill Clinton in 2001 and has received numerous accolades for his leadership. Chew currently is a trustee of Seattle Public Libraries.

In 2020, Chew published his memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,” a deeply personal account that captures the rich history and vibrant community of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of Asian American activists and families.

Chew is also an avid gardener and runner. In the morning, he is often sighted as he traverses the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle.

“Ron has made significant contributions to community health care and the humanities, exemplifying leadership and dedication in both fields,” said AARP State Director Marguerite Ro. “His contributions to aging and community health have been recognized recently with the naming of the International Community Health Services’ state-of-the-art senior care facility, the Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center,” she said. “Ron’s experience and dedication to community service and advocacy is notable, and his leadership will serve our members well.”