Hatsugama Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association

By Mie Ohno, NAP Contributor;

and Barbara Mizoguchi, NAP Editor

Left to right: Mrs. Yuko Iyori, Con. Gen. Makoto Iyori, and Tomio Moriguchi participating in the hatsugama. Photo credit: Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Assocation.

Last month was the hatsugama (first tea gathering of the year) performed by Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association at the Bellevue Children’s Academy in Bellevue, Washington.

Chado means “Japanese tea ceremony.” Urasenke is one of three types of Japanese tea ceremonies originating from the Sen no Rikyū family in the 1500s in Kyoto, Japan. More specifically, Sen perfected “The Way of Tea.” By the late 1940s, Urasenke established a foundation. Later, additional branches and tankokai (study group) associations were set up around the world. The Seattle tankokai association began in 1971, eventually becoming a nonprofit organization. Today, the 16th generation of the Sen Rikyū family is the head of the Urasenke school.

The ceremony includes the air/space which becomes the flavor of the tea. It must also capture the spirit of the season, occasion, time and place. Both the host and guest realize that the time shared is a “once in a lifetime” occasion.

Terry Kinjo performing the tea ceremony. Photo credit: Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association.

Mie and Hiroshi Ohno attended the event for the first time this year and shared their experiences. Mie Ohno asked what to wear as a visitor since she thought it was a “stiff and formal atmosphere where people sit in seiza (traditional sitting in Japan) and drink tea quietly throughout the tea ceremony.” However, she learned that Western business wear was appropriate, though many wore kimonos. About 60 guests sat in chairs, while watching two types of tea ceremonies. The Ryurei style was performed using a table and chairs and the Tatami mat style was performed on a tatami mat. Toward the end of each ceremony, association members shared the matcha tea with the guests. The thick tea was “mild in flavor and delicious,” said Mie Ohno. “We had a luxurious time enjoying tea prepared by members and homemade sweets while appreciating early spring-themed ikebana and hanging scrolls.” After the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to approach the stage to view more closely the table, utensils and tools as well as display of flowers and scrolls of artwork. Members were available to answer questions. They mentioned that each season is considered before choosing which tools and arrangements will be used for each ceremony.

The Ohnos witnessed a wide variety of guests including many non-Japanese Americans and Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and his wife Yuko. Mie Ohno said, “It was a feast for the eyes as well to see various styles and prints of kimonos.” She added, “I would recommend this to those who are interested in drinking Japanese tea or matcha and to those who are too busy to enjoy their tea without time restrictions. I believe that taking time to savor the tea slowly is one of the precious moments in life for modern people who tend to race against time.”

The association offers other activities throughout the year. For more information about Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association and what is next, visit their website at: https://teaceremonyseattle.org/participate/list-of-event/.