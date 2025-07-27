Promote Teaching of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History in Schools

By James Kwon and Elise Inouye

NAP Contributors

U.S. Representative Grace Meng (D-NY), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), and U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) introduced the bicameral legislation Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History (AANHPI) Act, in schools across the country.

AANHPI have made and continue to make immeasurable contributions to our nation, including in sports, arts, government, science, business, and military service. However, the K-12 education system and social studies textbooks have poorly represented how AANHPIs have played pivotal roles in shaping America for the better. In a recent survey, 42 percent of respondents were unable to name a famous Asian American, and 42 percent were unable to name a famous Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

“Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have made invaluable contributions to our nation – yet for far too long, our history has been ignored and overlooked in the classroom,” said Rep. Meng.

“The Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act aims to change that. I am proud to re-introduce this legislation with Senator Hirono to ensure that our stories are taught in schools and textbooks, especially at a time when AANHPI communities are under attack by those who wish to erase our achievements and sacrifices. It is AANHPI history is American history, and it deserves to be honored for generations to come.”

“Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history is critical to gaining a better understanding of the discrimination and prejudice endured by the AANHPI community, as well as our community’s many accomplishments,” said Senator Hirono. “As diversity, equity, and inclusion continue to be attacked by the Trump administration, this legislation would help increase awareness of the history, contributions, and experiences of the AANHPI community. I am proud to reintroduce the Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act with Representative Meng to give our students a better understanding of the roles the AANHPI community has played in history and help dismantle harmful stereotypes and discrimination.”

The Teaching AANHPI History Act requires Presidential and Congressional Academies’ grant applicants and recipients to include AANHPI history. It is part of their American history and civics programs offered to students and teachers. Every year, hundreds of teachers and students attend these academies. They are funded by the U.S. Department of Education, for an in-depth study of American history and civics. The bill would also encourage the inclusion of AANHPI history within national and state tests. It is administered through the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) and promotes collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Asian Pacific American Center to develop innovative programming.

“Ensuring that the rich and vital history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders is taught in our schools isn’t just about representation. It’s about providing all students with a complete and accurate understanding of American history,” said Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). “The Teaching Asian Pacific American History Act is an important step toward acknowledging the immeasurable contributions of AANHPI communities, addressing the roots of discrimination and fostering a more inclusive and informed future for all our students so that they can navigate an increasingly diverse and complex world.”

“Every student deserves to see themselves reflected in their education, and to learn about the experiences and cultures of the diverse communities that make up our nation’s history,” said Mannirmal Kaur, Senior Federal Policy Manager of the Sikh Coalition. “Diverse educational materials don’t just instill a sense of belonging and empowerment in students from marginalized communities—they cultivate empathy and awareness and among all students, providing a more well-rounded education for every child. It is our duty to provide all our children with a meaningful and holistic education so that they may better understand the world they live in, and the Teaching AANHPI History Act will bring us one step closer towards that goal.”

“Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history is marked by tremendous contributions to our nation’s progress, alongside painful experiences of exclusion and discrimination,” said Gary Locke, former U.S. Ambassador to China and Chair of the Chinese American nonprofit Committee of 100. “It’s essential that students learn the full story from the challenges to the triumphs. Committee of 100 applauds Congress woman Meng for her leadership on the Teaching AANHPI History Act and strongly encourages Congress to pass this vital legislation.”

For more information, see: https://capac.house.gov/press-release/meng-hirono-introduce-legislation-promote-teaching-asian-american-native-hawaiian-and.