80th Annual Memorial Day Service Honoring Fallen

Japanese American Soldiers

By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

On May 26 the 80th Annual Memorial Day Service, presented by the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and the NVC Foundation, was held at Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, Washington. This year’s ceremony marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The service honored Japanese American soldiers who lost their lives in the Spanish-American War, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Grenada Invasion, and subsequent conflicts.

The ceremony featured a flag presentation by Boy Scout Troop #252 and the placing of flowers to pay tribute to the fallen. The keynote address was delivered by Colonel Kay Wakatake (U.S. Army, Judge Advocate General’s Corps, Retired), who emphasized that the dedication and sense of duty demonstrated by Japanese American service members have profoundly shaped both American history and the lives we live today.

The 80th Annual Memorial Day Service served not only as a solemn remembrance of the sacrifices made by Japanese American soldiers, but also as a powerful reminder of their lasting legacy. As the nation reflects on 80 years since the end of World War II, the courage, loyalty, and resilience of these service members continue to inspire future generations and reaffirm the importance of honoring those who served with distinction.