Kawabe House’s New Emeritus Board Member

By Kawabe Memorial House

NAP Contributor

January 31st was the annual installation dinner meeting for the Board of Directors of Kawabe Memorial House in Seattle, Washington. During the meeting, Tomio Moriguchi was honored for his many years of dedicated service by being named emeritus board member.

A remarkable leader, passionate advocate, and pillar of the community, Moriguchi played an instrumental role in shaping Kawabe Memorial House. As a steadfast board member, his invaluable leadership, vision, and commitment have ensured that elders in the community have access to affordable, culturally sensitive housing in a safe and welcoming environment. Under his guidance, Kawabe Memorial House has become more than just a residence—it has grown into a vibrant, supportive community and a place so many proudly call home. Tomio’s contributions have left a lasting impact on the Japanese and Asian communities of Greater Seattle. His legacy of service, compassion, and leadership will continue to inspire generations to come.

Moriguchi was presented with a certificate of appreciation which read:

“In recognition of 32 years of dedicated service as a Board Member of Kawabe Memorial House.

Your leadership, commitment, and invaluable contributions have played a vital role in advancing the mission and vision of our organization. Through your passion, wisdom, and unwavering support, you have positively influenced the lives of countless individuals within our community.

As a testament to your outstanding service and with deep appreciation for your legacy, we are honored to appoint you as an Emeritus Board Member of the Kawabe Memorial House Board.

With gratitude and respect, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your many years of dedication and look forward to your continued presence and wisdom in this esteemed role.

Presented on this day, January 31, 2025.”

In addition to the honor, Moriguchi was presented with an illustration of Kawabe Memorial House, created by Aki Sogabe. This special artwork serves as a lasting tribute to the lives he has touched and the community he has helped strengthen.

About Kawabe Memorial House: