A Vibrant Celebration in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

Crowds already at the festival as it opened despite the rain. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

On February 22, the Lunar New Year Celebration, presented by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, was held in Seattle, Washington’s Chinatown-International District. The festivities marked the beginning of the New Year from the traditional lunar calendar, which is observed in many Asian countries.

Unfortunately, Japan does not typically celebrate this event. Seattle has many Lunar New Year events, but this one is among the biggest. Despite the unfortunate rain that day, the area was crowded with people from 11:00 a.m. when the event began. Included were the annual lion dance as well as K-POP (Korean popular music) and other performances in Hing Hay Park, making it a celebration that many people could enjoy. More than 40 booths featuring food, gifts, and paintings were among the highlights. Chinese, Japanese, and other Asian cuisines were represented. There will be more Lunar New Year’s events in Seattle, so stay tuned for updates!