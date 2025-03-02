Maruta Shoten Founder Nakamura Remembered

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

The late Arata Nakamura. Photo credit: Nakamura family.

Some may be aware that Arata Nakamura passed away December 23, 2024. He was born the son of Kikutaro and Yuki Nakamura on January 8, 1946 and graduated from Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington. He enlisted as a volunteer soldier in the U.S. Army in 1965 during the Vietnam war. Fortunately, the army allowed Nakamura to live together with his Seattle friends Paul Haji, Larry Hamanishi, and Paul Miyahara during their military training at Fort Ord, California.

In 1978, Nakamura married Kieko. They had two children, daughter Stacy (Nakamura) Brinkman and son Russell Nakamura, and three grandchildren. During that time, Nakamura opened several restaurants then established Maruta Shoten in 1991. It was a small Asian grocery store in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle that sold high quality products at competitive prices. At the same time, Nakamura contributed his energy and resources to various Asian American charities.

By July 2024, Nakamura decided to retire from Maruta Shoten. He said he wanted “… to put the needs of our health and age first …” and “… to be closer to our children and grandchildren.” He passed the business on to his son Russell and promised there would be few to no changes. Five months later, Nakamura passed away.

Today, Maruta Shoten is still thriving with the same freshness, high quality, competitive prices, and half price sushi at the end of the day. Overall, Nakamura left a legacy in his hometown that will not be forgotten by his community. We are grateful for all that he has done for us.