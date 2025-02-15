Apply Now! 2025 Seattle JACL Scholarships Applications

By Seattle JACL

NAP Contributor

Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is proud to announce applications are now being accepted for the six 2025 youth scholarships to support students in continuing their education.

Each of the six scholarships were established in honor of Seattle-area Japanese American activists and leaders that made strides in community engagement and advancing access to education. They are the:

– Aki Kurose Memorial Scholarship (Min.-$3,000)

– Bunshiro Tazuma Scholarship ($3,000)

– Cherry and Mas Kinoshita Scholarship ($3,000)

– Dr. Susumu Shimokon Memorial Scholarship ($5,000)

– Elaine Reiko Akagi Scholarship ($5,000)

– Minoru Tamesa Scholarship ($3,000)



Those eligible to apply include graduating high school seniors, current undergraduates, graduates and medical school students.

All scholarship applications and supplemental documents are due on Sunday, March 3, 2025. For more information about the Seattle JACL Scholarship Program, please visit our website: http://seattlejacl.org/programs/scholarships/.

If you have questions about the application process, contact Mika Rothman at mkuroserothman@gmail.com.

Seattle JACL is grateful for a recent generous bequest from the Shigeo and Toshiko Iseri Family Trust which will sustain our scholarship program for the future.