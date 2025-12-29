King County Launches New Stop Hate Hotline

By Kristin Elia

NAP Contributor

Summary

King County, Washington announced the launch of the Stop Hate Hotline. The hotline is operated by the non-profit Crisis Connections and is now live. It can be used to provide an immediate confidential reporting system for victims of hate crimes and bias incidents. It also connects them to vital community resources and support services.

Story

Former King County Executive Shannon Braddock, in partnership with King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn and non-profit Crisis Connections, announced the launch of the new Stop Hate Hotline. It marks a significant milestone in the county’s efforts to combat hate crimes and support affected communities. The hotline can be reached at 833-786-7481 or 833-STOP-H81.

“The launch of the Stop Hate Hotline represents King County’s unwavering commitment to creating a community where every resident feels safe, valued, and protected from hate and bias. This hotline provides crime victims and survivors support, resources, and assistance in reporting the crime to law enforcement if they choose,” said Braddock. “We recognize that hate crimes don’t just harm individual victims, they stoke fear in whole communities. By partnering with Crisis Connections, we’re ensuring that when someone reaches out in need, they’ll find compassionate, trauma-informed care that honors their experience and focuses on their healing.”

In 2022, the council unanimously approved legislation drafted and sponsored by Dunn to expand access to reporting for victims of hate crimes. This legislation was guided by the work of the King County Coalition Against Hate and Bias to develop an implementation plan based on extensive community input, as well as research into successful models from other jurisdictions.

“Hate crimes are widely underreported, and this hotline creates a vital pathway for victims to safely come forward,” said Dunn. “Too often, it is the most vulnerable in our community who bear the brunt of these dehumanizing acts. No one in King County should ever live in fear of danger because of their race, religion, beliefs, appearance or any other difference that exists among us.”

“For more than 60 years, Crisis Connections has been a trusted resource for people seeking compassion and support in their hardest moments,” said Michelle McDaniel, CEO of Crisis Connections. “We are pleased to partner with King County on the Stop Hate Hotline to ensure those experiencing or witnessing hate have somewhere they can call to be heard and supported. Together, we are building a community where people can speak up against hate and know their privacy will be safeguarded.”

“The King County Office of Equity and Racial and Social Justice has been working hard over the last two years for the launch of the Stop Hate Hotline, and today we’re proud to see this critical resource become a reality,” said Monisha Harrell, Director of the King County Office of Equity and Racial and Social Justice. “By offering anonymous reporting, real-time interpretation in over 200 languages, and trauma-informed support, we’re ensuring that every voice can be heard. Our office will continue working alongside community partners to monitor the effectiveness of this hotline and continue creating tangible pathways for people to access safety and support.”

The hotline is available 24/7 via telephone, with real-time interpretation services available in over 200 languages. Victims can choose to report anonymously or provide contact information to receive follow-up services.