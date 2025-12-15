Hatsugama registration is now open

The way of tea, Urasenke Tankokai is celebrating its 55th anniversary with the commemoration Hatsugama on January 25th, 2026 at the Bellevue Children’s Academy North Campus satellite 2. Please note that this is a different location from the usual place. Feel free to bring your friends and family, and register from the link below by January 5th 2026.
Morning session : https://teaceremonyseattle.
org/events/hatsugama-2026-am/
Afternoon session : https://teaceremonyseattle.
org/events/hatsugama-2026-pm/
Afternoon session : https://teaceremonyseattle.
Contact: seattletankokai@hotmail.
com