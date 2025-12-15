Home Event Hatsugama registration is now open

Hatsugama registration is now open

By
N.A.P Staff
-
The way of tea, Urasenke Tankokai is celebrating its  55th anniversary with the commemoration Hatsugama on January 25th, 2026 at the Bellevue Children’s Academy North Campus satellite 2. Please note that this is a different location from the usual place. Feel free to bring your friends and family, and register from the link below by January 5th 2026.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR