Medicare Open Enrollment Period: Review Your Coverage by December 7

Medicare Open Enrollment is currently underway and runs from October 15 through December 7. This is the key time each year for people enrolled in Medicare — including those aged 65 and older and those under 65 with disabilities — to review, compare, and make changes to their health and prescription drug coverage for 2026.

During this period, Medicare beneficiaries can evaluate whether their current plans continue to meet their needs and make adjustments if necessary. Even if satisfied with the current plan, it is important to review available options since coverage and costs may change from year to year.

The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) encourages seniors and people with disabilities to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they have the right plan for their healthcare needs.

For more information, visit the OIC’s official website:

www.insurance.wa.gov/about-us/ language-assistance-services/ ribenyu-tenobaoxiansahoto