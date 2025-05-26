Kodachi, Legal Advisor at the Japanese Consulate in Portland, Received an Award

By Risa Murakami

NAP Contributor

In April, the Japanese government announced the foreign recipients of decorations for the spring conferment of 2025. It was announced that John Akira Kodachi would be conferred with the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

Kodachi contributed to the activities of Japanese overseas in diplomatic establishments.

From 2001 to the present, Kodachi served as the legal advisor for the Consular Office of Japan in Portland, Oregon providing legal advice regarding the operations of the consular office, including international law, contracts, employment relations, and protecting the interests of the consular office and its staff.

Mr. Kodachi also worked hard to promote friendship between Japan and the U.S. as a director, vice president, president-elect, and president of the Japan-America Society of Oregon from 2002 to 2019. In particular, he was instrumental in establishing the Women’s Leadership Council, which aims to strengthen the position of Japanese women and women of Japanese descent in the American workplace and is now one of the association’s main activities.

Mr. Kodachi also contributed to protecting the human rights of Japanese Americans and improving the welfare of the Japanese American community as chairman and director of the Portland branch of the Japanese American Citizens League for 12 years from 2002 to 2014.