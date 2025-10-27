Grammy Award-Winning Musician Yukiko Matsuyama in Seattle

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

On November 3rd, Seattle will have the opportunity to see Grammy Award-winning koto jazz musician Yukiko Matsuyama at the Royal Room. She will be accompanied by local artist Chris Kenji Beer on the keyboard. Matsuyama is an international recording artist who performs with a traditional Japanese string instrument called koto. Instead of adhering to traditional Japanese music, she includes styles such as jazz, pop, new age, and world music that are not usually heard with this instrument.

Yukiko Matsuyama performing with her koto. Undated. Photo courtesy: Yukiko Matsuyama.

In the upcoming performance, Matsuyama will feature some of her top-selling hit songs in the jazz category which infuses traditional Japanese music with a contemporary flair. Matsuyama says, “my music reflects world music’s essence, merging diverse cultures with Japanese nuances and universal grooves.” Her performances are a blend of cultural richness with an innovative spirit reflecting her unique artistic journey.

Matsuyama’s interest with the seventh century instrument began at age 9. Living in Osaka, Japan she was influenced by her mother who taught tea ceremony which included koto performances in the background. She then received her professional certificate in koto performance in 1986. Wanting to learn more international music, Matsuyama moved to Los Angeles, California in 1993. She was exposed to Latin and African rhythms and began composing her own music and produced several music albums. In 2010, Matsuyama participated in Paul Winter Consort’s “Miho: Journey to the Mountain” record album which received a Grammy Award, the most prestigious award in the music industry worldwide. She also performed with Shakira (Colombian singer/song writer and one of the biggest international crossover artists) at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2011. Matsuyama’s style revitalizes traditional Japanese melodies with modern music and creates a cross-cultural experience.

Matsuyama also has her own band called Koto Yuki Band. Together, they bring a unique blend of music to live audiences worldwide. She is constantly creating new sounds that captivate those who have an appreciation for her innovative fusion of traditional and contemporary music.