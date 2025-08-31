“Our Mr. Matsura”

By Beth Harrington

NAP Contributor

A newly completed film, “Our Mr. Matsura,” is the story of Frank S. Matsura, a beloved immigrant Japanese photographer in the American West. His legacy is honored not just because of his amazing pictures, but also because of his striking ability to connect with his fellow humans.

With Matsura’s spirit as a guide, two community screenings in his adopted home, Okanogan County, Washington, were presented. Six hundred local people embraced the film and celebrated open-heartedly. It was a glorious weekend for everyone who helped bring this documentary into the world – the people in front of the camera, the people behind the camera and the people supporting on the sidelines.

The demand for the film is so great that more shows in September have been scheduled.

The Vancouver community screening coincides with the opening of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderlands exhibit at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 Northwest Flanders Street (entrance on Fourth Avenue). See some of Matsura’s most iconic work with his friends from the Colville Confederated Tribes. The exhibit runs from September 27 2025, through February 8, 2026.

In addition, plans will soon be underway for a Seattle community screening. Details to come.