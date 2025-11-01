Front row: Trevor, Lisa (granddaughter), Dr. Pete (awardee), and Ward (son). Back row: Perry (son) & Janet, Kent (son) & Jennifer. Photo credit: Patsy Yamada.

Dr. Peter Kusakabe’s parents were from Fukushima, Japan and he is a longtime member of the Seattle-Tacoma Fukushima Kenjinkai Club. He was a dentist in the central area of Seattle from 1956 to 2012. Today, Kusakabe walks for exercise. He recently received a certificate and gift from Japan. It reads, “Tsuyoshi Kusakabe you have lived to 100 years old. You have contributed to society for many years. I would like to express my respect for your efforts. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to you all. July 10, 2025. Governor of Fukushima prefecture Masao Uchibori.” The award was presented by the kenjinkai as they hosted a small, special luncheon for his immediate family by request. It was at Terry’s Kitchen restaurant in Bellevue, Washington.