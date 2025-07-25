Keiro Northwest Marks 50 Years of Culturally Rooted Eldercare

By Karlee Hicks

NAP Contributor

Seattle Keiro Nursing Home all staff, 1989.

In 1975, a group of seven Seattle, Washington-area Nisei (second generation Japanese American) leaders saw a growing need that could not be ignored. Their Issei (first generation Japanese American) parents were aging. Too often the Issei found themselves in facilities that did not understand their language, customs or culture, and treated them with less respect. Determined to change that, the group consisting of Tomio Moriguchi, Tosh Okamoto, Glen Akai, Fred Takayesu, Harry Kadoshima, Henry Miyatake, and Sally Kazama came together to build something new. It was a place where elders could age with dignity, surrounded by familiar food, language, and traditions. That vision became reality when Issei Concerns, later renamed Nikkei (Japanese descent) Concerns, and eventually Keiro Northwest was formed in 1975 as a non-profit dedicated to providing culturally responsive care for the Japanese American community.

This year marks Keiro Northwest’s 50th anniversary. What began as a single nursing home in the Mount Baker neighborhood of Seattle, Washington has blossomed into a multi-faceted organization that has touched thousands of lives across generations.

Seattle Keiro Nursing Home opened its doors in 1976 and was operating near capacity within a year. Residents and families found comfort in staff who understood the concept of “Keiro” − respect for elders, and provided care that reflected shared values and traditions. In the decades that followed, the organization continued to grow. Kokoro Kai, an adult day program, began in 1977 to support seniors still living at home, and the Ayame Kai Guild formed in 1978 to raise vital funds through craft fairs, rummage sales, and other events.

In 1987, Seattle Keiro fundraised $6.6 million to build a new facility on 16th Avenue South and East Yesler Way. The rest of the 1980s and 1990s saw the addition of intergenerational programs, continued education classes through Nikkei Horizons, and even international trips.

Painted crane by Derek Wu on Nikkei Manor building above its sign. Photo credit: Karlee Hicks.

In 1995, Nikkei Concerns began fundraising for Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility in the International District. It opened in 1998, providing a new model for eldercare that prioritized independence, choice, and cultural continuity.

By the early 2000s, Nikkei Concerns was able to build Midori Condominiums as a for-profit organization. Located across the street from Nikkei Concerns, it provides seniors over 55 years old independent living in the core of the Japanese American community.

As the organization evolved, so did its name, becoming Keiro Northwest in 2016. It reflects a broader commitment to serving diverse Asian communities. While the original Seattle Keiro nursing home closed in 2019, Keiro Northwest remains focused on its mission through two cornerstone programs: Nikkei Manor and Kokoro Kai. Both continue to provide eldercare rooted in community and tradition.

In celebration of this 50-year milestone, Keiro Northwest will host a special anniversary display at this year’s Bon Odori Summer Festival at Nikkei Manor on July 27. The public is invited to stop by, learn more about the organization’s legacy, and share in honoring those who made it all possible.

“Keiro has always been about more than just care,” said Dave Cullen, Board Chair of Keiro Northwest. “It’s about preserving a way of life, a sense of belonging, and respect for those who paved the way for us.”

From its humble beginnings to its enduring role as a cultural community anchor, Keiro Northwest’s legacy is a testament to what a community can achieve when it cares for its elders as family.

For a more detailed look at Keiro Northwest’s legacy, please visit https://keironw.org/nikkei-manor/50-years.