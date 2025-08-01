2025 Japan Fair – Fashion Show

@Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue



▲The Meydenbauer main stage was awash with color during the last day of this year’s Japan Fair, as models strutted back and forth in dazzling kimonos provided by Kimono Art of Seattle and Kobe, Japan Kimono Art Executive Producer Yu Ugawa-sensei is pictured in the center, wearing a brilliant orange and brown kimono adorned with a vivid pattern of swirling octopus tentacles. Photo credit: Yoshie Onodera.

▲Kimono model Nataly Kuzovleva understands this year’s theme of “Celebrating the Kimono: Smiles and Beauty.” Photo credit: Kimono Art.

▲Renowned Butoh artist Kaoru Okumura added a hint of dramatic flair to the fashion

show. Photo credit: Kimono Art.

▲Three generations of Moriguchis – Tomio, daughter Denise, and granddaughter Chelsea – graced the stage. Photo credit: Kimono Art.