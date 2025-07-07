2025 Japanese American Leadership Delegation

By U.S.-Japan Council, Kendee Yamaguchi, Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong

NAP Contributors

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is represented in the U.S. by the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. and 17 consulate general offices located across the U.S. Each office is the local sponsor of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation (JALD) program that occurs annually. They are supported by the U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) that provides the administration. USJC began the program in the year 2000 and as of today, 227 delegates have participated. The program provides the opportunity for a select group of Japanese American leaders from across the U.S. to travel to Japan and engage with Japanese leaders in business, government, academic, non-profit and cultural sectors. It also allows Japanese leaders to gain a greater understanding of multicultural America from a diverse group of Japanese Americans.

2025 JALD at the Tokyo Tower in the district of Shiba-koen in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. Built in 1958, it stands 1,092 ft., and operates as a communications and observation tower. Four stories below operate as museums, restaurants, and shops.

The 2025 JALD attended a pre-trip orientation in Los Angeles, California. Then they engaged in a series of high-level meetings and exchanges in Tokyo and Hiroshima, Japan. Upon the delegates’ return from Japan, they have the opportunity to collaborate with JALD alumni, local consulate offices, USJC, and local and national community organizations. This helps continue strengthening ties between the U.S. and Japan. In the Pacific Northwest, two delegates were chosen – Kendee Yamaguchi of Seattle, Washington and Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong of Portland, Oregon. Both have shared their experiences.

KENDEE YAMAGUCHI was the former Deputy Assistant Secretary for the International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce. She was appointed by U.S. President Joseph Biden to oversee 300 trade professionals across more than 100 U.S. cities connecting to embassies worldwide. With over 20 years of executive management experience, Yamaguchi has worked with government leaders, businesses, and investors globally. She has served as Deputy Mayor of Seattle, Assistant Director at the Washington State Department of Commerce, and Assistant Attorney General. As Executive Director for Snohomish County, she managed an airport housing the world’s largest aerospace facility and established the nation’s first P3 (public private partnership) airport terminal.

Kendee Yamaguchi, JALD from Seattle, Washington and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce at the International Trade Administration, addressing the U.S.-Japan Council and JALD during a breakfast while in Japan.

Yamaguchi has also served as a cabinet member to Washington State Governors Jay Inslee and Christine Gregoire and held leadership roles at the White House. There, she contributed to the Executive Order creating the U.S. White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. She holds degrees from American University in Washington D.C. and Seattle University School of Law. Her ancestral origin is in the Hiroshima Prefecture. Below is Yamaguchi’s JALD experience:

“This past month, I had the extraordinary privilege of participating in JALD, an experience that deepened my connection to Japan and reaffirmed the importance of people-to-people diplomacy.

Our journey began in Hiroshima, where history and memory intersect in powerful ways. Meeting with Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki set the tone for our time in the city, as he spoke passionately about Hiroshima’s identity as a global leader in peace advocacy. We toured the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, where we learned about the catastrophic events of August 6, 1945, and heard a firsthand account from an atomic bomb survivor. Listening to her testimony was one of the most sobering and moving moments of the trip—a stark reminder of the human cost of war and the necessity of global cooperation to prevent future tragedies. We also engaged with leaders at the Hiroshima Peace Culture Village, an organization dedicated to educating future generations about peace through dialogue, community programs, and international partnerships.

From Hiroshima, we traveled to Tokyo, where we had the honor of meeting with key figures shaping Japan’s domestic and foreign policy. Our discussion with (Japan) Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya underscored Japan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the United States, particularly through economic collaboration, innovation, and shared democratic values. At the (Japan) Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, we explored initiatives designed to support startups and deepen international business ties, including significant investments in technology and sustainability. Our meeting with the Parliamentary Friendship League provided an opportunity to discuss the evolving U.S.-Japan political landscape, cultural exchange, and ways to strengthen grassroots engagement between our two countries.

Throughout our trip, the USJC, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and U.S. consulates across Japan, played an instrumental role in facilitating meaningful conversations and reinforcing the strength of our bilateral relationship. We were honored to be hosted by Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan Katherine Monahan, who shared valuable insights into the evolving U.S.-Japan alliance and the critical role of diplomatic engagement. The warm welcome from embassy staff, combined with the ongoing support of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the enduring commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between our two nations.

Beyond the official meetings and engagements, what stood out most was the spirit of connection —between our delegation and our hosts, between the past and the future, and between our collective histories and shared aspirations. As Japanese Americans, we carry a unique legacy, one that enables us to serve as cultural ambassadors and advocates for deeper collaboration. This journey reaffirmed that diplomacy is not just about policy agreements and formal treaties — it is about relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to building a better future core to USJC’s mission.

As I reflect on this life-changing experience, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent our community, learn from Japan’s leaders, and build lasting relationships that will continue to shape the future of U.S.-Japan relations. This is just the beginning of a renewed commitment to strengthening these ties, and I look forward to finding ways to give back, foster new partnerships, and continue the important work of deepening our shared connections.”

HANAKO WAKATSUKI-CHONG is the Executive Director of the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in Portland. She is also professionally trained as a public historian, political scientist, and museologist. For 17 years, Hanako worked for state and federal agencies at the Idaho State Historical Society, the U.S. Navy, U.S. National Park Service, and the U.S. White House Office of the Chief of Staff. She held roles as Interpretive Specialist, Education Specialist, Chief of Interpretation and Education, Superintendent, and Policy Advisor throughout her government career. In 2021, Wakatsuki-Chong received the Esto Perpetua Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Idaho State Historical Society for her work in preservation of Japanese American incarceration history in Idaho. She holds bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Boise State University in Idaho, as well as a master’s degree in museum studies from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, where she serves as an adjunct faculty member for its Krieger School of Arts and Sciences Museum Studies and Cultural Heritage Management Programs. Her ancestral origin is in the Hiroshima Prefecture. Below is Wakatsuki-Chong’s JALD experience:

“I am honored to have been selected for the 2025 JALD and to participate in the delegation’s trip to Japan. The week-long itinerary was packed with opportunities to meet with Japanese leaders, build bridges between our two countries, promote the exchange of ideas, and spend time getting to know our cohorts.

Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, JALD, Executive Director of Japanese American Museum of Oregon, standing in front of a Hibiya Blossom display – a 14×30’ flower dome in Tokyo, Japan. It is an annual event about environmental care with the renewal of spring. Artificial flowers made from recycled plastic bottles are tucked in with natural blossoms.

The delegation started in Hiroshima, where we convened for the Japanese American Leadership Symposium 2025, titled, Japanese American Perspectives on Global Peace and Security. During the conference, we heard from Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki, as well as delegation members Ellen Kamei, Ann Teranishi, and Dawn Yamane Hewett. We (also) met Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui. We had the profound experience of touring the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Peace Memorial Museum with Ms. Teruko Yahata, a hibakusha (Survivors of atom/nuclear bombings in the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan).

The second part of the trip took us to Tokyo, where we met with key government officials including Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Director General of the North American Affairs Bureau MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Japan Yutaka Arima, Cabinet Public Relations Secretary Maki Kobayashi, members of the National Diet of Japan (Japanese legislature), and leaders from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. We also visited the Japan-U.S. Parliamentary Friendship League, the Tokyo Station Shinkansen (Japanese high-speed rail system) Control Center, Keizai Douyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives), Keidanren (Japanese Business Federation), the U.S. Embassy, and USJC leaders based in Japan.

It was truly an incredible experience to be able to connect more deeply with our cultural heritage while at the same time building relationships between the U.S. and Japan on a personal level.”