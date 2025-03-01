The Sixth Seijin Shiki USA Ceremony

By Yuka Foley

NAP Contributor

Participants with their certificates. Photo credit: Otto Rabe.

On January 19, the Japanese in America (JIA) Foundation and the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle co-hosted the Seijin Shiki (Coming-of-Age) USA ceremony. The venue was at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington. Many young adults participated in the event and celebrated their new beginnings in gorgeous attire.

This was the sixth annual Coming-of-Age ceremony. It honored young adults born between 2003 and 2005, regardless of nationality, race or Japanese language proficiency. The entire ceremony was conducted in English. The event reached its capacity of 150 applicants, with approximately 300 people present, including parents and other guests.

While many attendees looked sharp in suits and dresses, those wearing traditional Japanese attire truly shone. Kimono, furisode (kimonos with long sleeves), hakama (skirts worn over kimonos, especially by men), and yukata (casual cotton kimono) highlighted everyone’s unique style. Some participants arrived early to dress, while others spent up to an hour preparing their outfits and hair at salons. The venue buzzed with excitement and vibrant color.

University of Washington Taiko Kai. Photo credit: Otto Rabe.

The program was rich with cultural experiences, featuring koto (Japanese stringed musical instrument) and taiko (Japanese percussion instrument) performances, speeches, a sing-along and the presentation of certificates of adulthood. Organizers thoughtfully explained the meaning of seijin shiki and the history and significance of the ceremony, particularly for attendees unfamiliar with Japanese culture. Demonstrations explaining furisode, haori (traditional Japanese jacket), and hakama provided further insight into these traditions.

Speeches from new adult representatives Sofia Nayuko Palermo and Kai Ichiro Itoh touched on themes of self-belief and perseverance in pursuing dreams, and the importance of seeking support when facing challenges. Their words of empathy and encouragement clearly resonated with their fellow attendees. Lisa Maria D’Aquila of the Japan-America Society of Seattle and Junichi Sumi, Deputy Consul General at the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle, also offered warm messages of hope and encouragement to these young adults as they embark on their futures.

New adults celebrated their seijin shiki with smiles and congratulations and shared their positive experiences. Comments included “It was a wonderful ceremony,” “The seniors’ speeches were so moving,” and “I was thrilled to hear my friend speak.”

The friendly atmosphere made the celebration a truly joyful and memorable occasion for everyone.

Future ceremonies will now be held every other year, with the next event taking place in 2027.

A message from the president of JIA Foundation Megumi Ijiri Haskin:

The JIA Foundation is a small, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. Therefore, it is never easy to hold a large-scale event like this. However, community support from fundraising to day-of volunteering, made the event possible.

This ceremony is more than a simple recreation of the Japanese tradition. It is conducted in English and welcomes Japanese and Nikkei young adults raised in the U.S., along with other Americans interested in Japanese culture. This event aims to provide a supportive space for the Nikkei community to celebrate these young adults, encouraging them to embrace their heritage and confidently pursue their futures in American society, with the feeling of “continue to do our best” and “we are all cheering for you.” We welcome future volunteers for the next Seijin Shiki USA ceremony 2027.