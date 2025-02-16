Nakamoto Receives Order of Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

Left to right: Mrs. Iyori, Con. Gen. Iyori, Allen Nakamoto, and June Nakamoto with the award, plaque and flowers. Photo credit: Kyle McGroder.

On February 5, Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and Mrs. Yuko Iyori hosted a reception at their temporary downtown residence in Seattle, Washington. It was to honor Allen Mamoru Nakamoto with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays. The order is administered by the Decoration Bureau of the Cabinet Office headed by the Japanese Prime Minister in the name of the Emperor.

Con. Gen. Iyori explained that the award is in recognition of Nakamoto’s “outstanding contributions to strengthening mutual understanding between Japan and the United States.” One of his key accomplishments was laying the foundation for the first Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. 7th Infantry Division collaboration while serving as the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) Commander in 2013. The collaboration began as a luncheon at NVC. It is now hosted annually by Japan-America Society of the State of Washington.

Con. Gen. Iyori presenting the award plaque to Allen Nakamoto. Photo credit: Kyle McGroder.

Nakamoto has also been promoting Japanese culture and business in the region. He served on the Board of Directors for the Eastside Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) Association in 2013 and later became vice chair. Nakamoto was also instrumental in its transition to Japan Fair by 2017. He is currently co-chair and vice-chair/financial officer of ASUNARO, the organization behind the event.

Con. Gen. Iyori then presented Nakamoto with the framed commendation and ceremoniously placed the pin on him. Mrs. Iyori also presented Nakamoto with a bouquet of flowers.

Left to right: Keith Yamaguchi, Allen Nakamoto and June Nakamoto toasting. Photo credit: Kyle McGroder.

In 1971, Nakamoto was discharged in Seattle from the U.S. Navy after four years and three deployments to Vietnam. After adjusting to civilian life, he met his future wife, June. During their 54-year marriage, they had three children and now have five grandchildren. However, life included the passing of their son. “I was broken,” says Nakamoto. He took early retirement after losing his ambition and energy.

After seeing an NVC advertisement about purchasing memorial bricks, Nakamoto purchased one in honor of his son who also served in the U.S. Navy. He then visited the NVC facility in Seattle. After taking a tour with then NVC Commander Keith Yamaguchi, he met Teruo Yorita who said, “Welcome home.” It was the first time Nakamoto’s military service was acknowledged. Nakamoto also noticed he had been harboring regrets, anger and anxiety (now defined as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), which was typical of Vietnam war veterans. He said, “I will never forget nor can apologize enough for the suffering I caused everyone in my family.” Nakamoto then joined NVC, became a commander and a Veterans Affairs service officer helping assist veterans and their families.

Con. Gen. Iyori pinning the award on Allen Nakamoto with June Nakamoto looking on. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

After his talk, Keith Yamaguchi proposed a sake toast to his friend and colleague.

The event continued with food and drinks. It was an evening reflecting the life of a humble man receiving an honorable award at a wonderful location.