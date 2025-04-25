Kagoshima Kenjinkai −118th Anniversary Shinnenkai

By Mimi Shiraki, NAP Contributor

Kagoshima Kenjinkai held its annual shinnenkai in March at the Tukwila Community Center in Washington, surrounded by a cheerful spring atmosphere. The event began with an introduction of the board of directors, including President Krystal Sakagami, Vice President Yutaka Itashiki and his wife Eriko (helping with translation), and other dedicated board members who support the organization. A moment of silence honored those who have upheld and strengthened the kenjinkai over the years.

Kagoshima Kenjinkai Board of Directors. Photo credit: Mimi Shiraki.

As both a kenjinkai member and guest, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Seattle Junichi Sumi joined the celebration. His warm and humorous speech filled the room with laughter and smiles. After a lively kanpai (toast) led by Don Lagrange, attendees exchanged greetings at their tables and made new connections.

A delicious bento from Bento-ya Goemon Sushi Restaurant satisfied appetites, followed by a variety of engaging performances. The entertainment kicked off with the elegant sounds of the koto (traditional Japanese musical stringed instrument), followed by a powerful shigin (performance of chanting a Japanese poem) recitation by Japanese women with their deep voices resonating throughout the room. Karaoke by many kenjinkai members added fun and energy. The highlight was a heartfelt performance of “Matsuri” by the oldest guest, Joe Watanabe (92) from Kawabe Memorial House in Seattle. He received cheers and a warm applause from the audience.

Guests at the Kagoshima Kenjinkai shinnenkai. Photo credit: Mimi Shiraki.

The event wrapped up with a raffle and door prize giveaways, ensuring that everyone went home with a smile and a gift. It was a truly wholesome and joyful time spent with the Japanese community in Seattle. And the best part? You do not have to be from Kagoshima to join! The kenjinkai welcomes anyone who loves community, culture and good company. For more information, contact the president of the Kagoshima Club of Seattle, Krystal Sakagami, at: krys6268@aol.com.