    Kenjinkais Celebrate the New Year

    By
    Barbara Mizoguchi
    -

    Kenjinkais Celebrate the New Year

    By Barbara Mizoguchi
    NAP Edito

    Some may not be aware that New Year’s is the largest holiday in Japan. Celebrations can last a week or more. Here in the Seattle area, various kenjinkai (prefecture associations) celebrations occur almost every weekend in January through March and sometimes in April. This year, NAP was invited to a few shinnenkais (New Year’s gatherings) and we are sharing the following summaries of what the groups are doing.

    ▪️Fukuoka Kenjinkai▪️
    Read the article >>>

    ▪️Kumamoto Kenjinkai▪️
    Read the article >>>

    ▪️Kagoshima Kenjinkai▪️
    Read the article >>>

    ▪️Fukushima Kenjinkai▪️
    Read the article >>>


     

     

    Previous articleKumamoto Kenjinkai
    Next articleCalendar from April 25th Print Issue
    Barbara Mizoguchi
    Barbara Mizoguchi
    Barbara Mizoguchi is a Sansei (third generation Japanese American), a third generation Washingtonian, and a University of Washington graduate. She began in corporate work and then switched to working in the arts including the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington. She serves/served on several Board of Directors including Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian American Experience, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Japanese American Chamber of Commerce, etc.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR