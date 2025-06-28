2025 Japan Fair Coming July 12-13!

By Barbara Miaoguchi

NAP Editor

As a member of the Marketing Committee for Japan Fair, I am naturally inclined to write an article about the fair. It is the perfect time to let readers know about the new activities that are being planned for 2025, especially if one has not attended the event in the past nine years.

Each July, Japan Fair is held at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington. It covers over 36,000 square feet of indoor, air-conditioned space that is modern, clean, spacious, and accessible for everyone. The event is filled with vendor booths, performances, demonstrations, food, and more. It even overflows into the foyer area. Last year, 25,000 visitors attended the two-day, free event.

The annual fair is about everything Japanese and Japanese American, such as artists/artisans from Japan, local organizations, new Japanese trends, and shopping for gifts. The event also presents something new with activities, workshops, and performances for children and adults.

Sōran Bushi performing the wave at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: Sakuramai Toronto.

Left to right: Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson and Japan Fair Co-Chairs Yuka Shimizu and Allen Nakamoto with the Japan Fair award. Photo credit: Japan Fair.

This year Takarazuka Revue Alumni Duo is coming from Takarazuka in Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan (which is Washington’s sister prefecture/state.) The troupe began in 1914 as an all-female, musical theatre of performers who played all roles from musical stories, films, novels, manga, and Japanese folktales. By 1933, they became a phenomenon. Despite World War II, the group continued performing, became the first to use wireless microphones (in 1955), and worked domestically and internationally. By the late 1990s, they developed into a five-troupe group. In 2014, they celebrated their 100th anniversary. Today, the group continues to remain popular and contemporary, incorporating the latest technology.

Don’t miss the participation of Sōran Bushi. In 1991, a Hokkaido, Japan junior high school began performing traditional songs which were said to have originated from local fishermen who rhythmically sang while working. Sōran Bushi is a famous song and dance that won the 1993 Folk Song and Dance Grand Prix of the Prime Minister of Japan. It later became a regular part of the school curriculum in Japan. Today, the songs are faster with modern music and text. Dancing has also been added to simulate ocean waves and fishermen dragging nets, pulling ropes, and lifting heavy loads over their shoulders. Everyone is welcome to dance along wherever they are located during the fair.

Japan Fair Leaders left to right: Allen Nakamoto, Luna Baxter, Tomio Moriguchi, and Yuka Shimizu. Photo credit: Japan Fair.

Do you remember kendama? It is the Japanese version of the classic cup-and-ball game. There will even be a kendama workshop during the fair. For those unfamiliar with it, kendama (called different names in various countries) began in 16th century Europe for gambling, courtship, children’s entertainment, and more. By the 17-18th century, it travelled through the Silk Road in China to Japan where it was modernized and standardized. Today, it is a skilled toy and even used in world competitions. At the workshop, one will see a wooden ball and handle connected by a long string. The goal is to hold the grip and swing the ball into one of three cups connected to the handle.

Other new workshops include Can You Code with AI?, Discover the Art of Origami, Japan’s Impact on the Game Industry, and more. New performances will be by Aikido Academy, Bon Odori, Kirameki Palettes!, Washington Kyudo Club, and more. Some annual favorites include the results of the haiku competition and sake tasting for adults. There is even a Kids’ Corner that will include calligraphy, origami, and Japanese carnival games.

The event is for everyone of all ages, those who are Japanese American, Japanese national or for anyone who simply has a curiosity and/or appreciation of all things Japanese. In May, Japan Fair received the “Event of the Year Award” as part of the Destination Awards from Visit Bellevue (Washington’s) Annual Meeting. “Enriching our community through cultural celebration helps connect people and build a better world for future generations,” stated co-chairs Yuka Shimizu and Allen Nakamoto.

EVENT INFO

Free Admission

Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Meydenbauer Center

11100 Northeast Sixth Street

Bellevue Light rail and bus stops are located nearby and encouraged to use. Some parking is available in the street or underground car parking in the center’s garage. https://www.japanfairus.org/