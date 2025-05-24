Northwest Folklife Unveils Cultural Focus For Its 54th Annual Festival

By SeLena Little
NAP Contributor
Northwest Folklife Festival announces “Ikigai” as the cultural focus for its 54th annual festival. It is returning to the Seattle Center in Washington on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, 2025. This year’s theme explores the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, a timely concept asking us to find our life’s purpose and identify what makes life worth living in a world of uncertainty and rapid change. The festival will bring this philosophy to life through music, dance, craft, and food representing the diverse cultural communities of the Pacific Northwest.
Morning Star Cultural Center Showcase at Mural Amphitheater during the 2022 Northwest Folklife Festival. Photo credit: Christopher Nelson.
“The concept of Ikigai invites us to reflect on what truly gives our lives meaning and purpose, which perfectly aligns with Northwest Folklife’s mission to celebrate and sustain the living cultural traditions of our region,” said Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director of Northwest Folklife. “As we enter our 54th year, we’re excited to create a space where communities can share their own interpretations of purpose through their cultural expressions.” Reese Tanimura is the Northwest Folklife Managing Director. She is a fourth generation Japanese American born in Hawaii and raised in O’ahu and Illinois. “My folklife is rooted the spirit of Aloha and the vibrant culture of the indigenous Hawaiian peoples … the wisdom passed from my family and ancestors, and the strength of the female trailblazers … have shaped my values of community, compassion and creativity.”
Portrait of Reese Tanimura, Managing Director, NW Folklife. Photo credit: NW Folklife.
Below are some Japanese/Asian performances scheduled:
Debokoko Taiko 11:00 a.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre
Japan Koto Club 12:00 p.m. Sat Center Theatre
Pa’akai We Bring 2:30 p.m. Sat Eve Alvord Theatre
Master Cho’s Taekwondo 3:00 p.m. Sat Open Air Dance Stage
Kodo Araki VI 3:45 p.m. Sat Friends of Folklife Stage
Superfolk – Ikigai Showcase 8:00 p.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre
Ichi Bichi (indie/rock music) 9:15 p.m. Sat Vera Project
Chikiri and the School of Taiko 11:00 a.m. Sun Mural Amphitheatre
Hawaii Showcase 12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall
Kinko Ryū Shakuhachi 12:00 p.m. Sun SIFF Classroom
Hawaiian Hula 12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall
Fijian Dance Group 3:00 p.m. Sun Rotunda Folklife Café
Tomo Nakayama 12:00 p.m. Mon Rotunda Folklife Café
Friday May 23rd 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday May 24th 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday May 25th 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday May 26th 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Northwest Folklife is a 501(c)(3) heritage organization that celebrates the diverse tapestry of arts, cultures, and traditions emanating from the global Pacific Northwest. Since 1971, NW Folklife’s work has been rooted in the shared humanity of connection and creative expression, and is driven by intergenerational, intercultural experiences. Its staff collaborates with more than 100 community coordinators — including respected artists, educators, tradition bearers, and cultural leaders throughout the region.They envision, sow, and nurture collective opportunities, including the 54-year-old Northwest Folklife Festival, its Annual Cultural Focus (2024 -“Meraki”), the Cultural & Creative Workforce Development Program, Youth Engagement through Arts and Heritage (Y.E.A.H) program, and Our Big Neighborhood partnerships. The programming continues to expand and evolve, reclaiming “folk” as the vibrant, wise, and present future that resides in all of us.