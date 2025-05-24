    Northwest Folklife Unveils Cultural Focus For Its 54th Annual Festival

    By
    N.A.P Contributor
    -

    By SeLena Little
    NAP Contributor

    Northwest Folklife Festival announces “Ikigai” as the cultural focus for its 54th annual festival. It is returning to the Seattle Center in Washington on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, 2025. This year’s theme explores the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, a timely concept asking us to find our life’s purpose and identify what makes life worth living in a world of uncertainty and rapid change. The festival will bring this philosophy to life through music, dance, craft, and food representing the diverse cultural communities of the Pacific Northwest.

    Morning Star Cultural Center Showcase at Mural Amphitheater during the 2022 Northwest Folklife Festival. Photo credit: Christopher Nelson.

    “The concept of Ikigai invites us to reflect on what truly gives our lives meaning and purpose, which perfectly aligns with Northwest Folklife’s mission to celebrate and sustain the living cultural　traditions of our region,” said Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director of Northwest Folklife. “As we enter our 54th year, we’re excited to create a space where communities can share their own interpretations of purpose through their cultural expressions.” Reese Tanimura is the Northwest Folklife Managing Director. She is a fourth generation Japanese American born in Hawaii and raised in O’ahu and Illinois. “My folklife is rooted the spirit of Aloha and the vibrant culture of the indigenous Hawaiian peoples … the wisdom passed from my family and ancestors, and the strength of the female trailblazers … have shaped my values of community, compassion and creativity.”

    Portrait of Reese Tanimura, Managing Director, NW Folklife. Photo credit: NW Folklife.

    Below are some Japanese/Asian performances scheduled:

    Chris Kenji Beer                             6:15 p.m. Fri Friends of Folklife Stage
    Debokoko Taiko                             11:00 a.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre
    Japan Koto Club                            12:00 p.m. Sat Center Theatre
    Pa’akai We Bring                            2:30 p.m. Sat Eve Alvord Theatre
    Master Cho’s Taekwondo                3:00 p.m. Sat Open Air Dance Stage
    Kodo Araki VI                                3:45 p.m. Sat Friends of Folklife Stage
    Superfolk – Ikigai Showcase           8:00 p.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre
    Ichi Bichi (indie/rock music)            9:15 p.m. Sat Vera Project
    Chikiri and the School of Taiko        11:00 a.m. Sun Mural Amphitheatre
    Hawaii Showcase                           12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall
    Kinko Ryū Shakuhachi                    12:00 p.m. Sun SIFF Classroom
    Hawaiian Hula                                12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall
    Fijian Dance Group                         3:00 p.m. Sun Rotunda Folklife Café
    Tomo Nakayama 　　　　　　　　　  12:00 p.m. Mon Rotunda Folklife Café
    This year’s festival poster explores themes of navigation and pathfinding through a collaborative creation by renowned Seattle artists King Khazm (kingkhazm.com) and Toka Valu (tokavalu.com). Both artists brought their unique perspectives to the work. King Khazm is a multi-disciplinary artist and community organizer with deep roots in Seattle’s arts scene. Toka Valu, with artwork that draws from his Pacific Islander heritage, bridges traditional and contemporary cultural expressions. Together, they incorporated animal and landscape imagery to represent instinct and intuition in finding personal purpose.
    Ikigai represents the fourth installment in a five-part cultural focus storyline that began with “Metamorphosis” (change & transition), followed by “Lagom” (balance & equilibrium), and “Meraki” (passion & soul-work). This thematic journey reflects Northwest Folklife’s own evolution as it enters its next 50 years. Recent years have seen significant expansions to both the festival and organizational structure. Today, there is year-round programming in partnership with organizations across Seattle, Tacoma, and beyond; artist compensation; and new festival elements such as the Makers Space, Kuleana Corridor, and the Threads of the People fashion show.
    To stay up to date on the performance schedule and volunteering information, visit https://nwfolklife.org/festival, @NWFolklife on Instagram and Northwest Folklife on Facebook for festival announcements and highlights. For further inquiries, contact: SeLena Little, Communications Lead at selena_l@nwfolklife.org or 336-608-7030.
    Festival Hours:
    Friday May 23rd 　　　　　4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
    Saturday May 24th 　　　 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    Sunday May 25th              11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
    Monday May 26th             11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    About Northwest Folklife
    Northwest Folklife is a 501(c)(3) heritage organization that celebrates the diverse tapestry of arts, cultures, and traditions emanating from the global Pacific Northwest. Since 1971, NW Folklife’s work has been rooted in the shared humanity of connection and creative expression, and is driven by intergenerational, intercultural experiences. Its staff collaborates with more than 100 community coordinators — including respected artists, educators, tradition bearers, and cultural leaders throughout the region.They envision, sow, and nurture collective opportunities, including the 54-year-old Northwest Folklife Festival, its Annual Cultural Focus (2024 -“Meraki”), the Cultural & Creative Workforce Development Program, Youth Engagement through Arts and Heritage (Y.E.A.H) program, and Our Big Neighborhood partnerships. The programming continues to expand and evolve, reclaiming “folk” as the vibrant, wise, and present future that resides in all of us.

