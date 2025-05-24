Northwest Folklife Unveils Cultural Focus For Its 54th Annual Festival

By SeLena Little

NAP Contributor

Northwest Folklife Festival announces “Ikigai” as the cultural focus for its 54th annual festival. It is returning to the Seattle Center in Washington on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, 2025. This year’s theme explores the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, a timely concept asking us to find our life’s purpose and identify what makes life worth living in a world of uncertainty and rapid change. The festival will bring this philosophy to life through music, dance, craft, and food representing the diverse cultural communities of the Pacific Northwest.

Morning Star Cultural Center Showcase at Mural Amphitheater during the 2022 Northwest Folklife Festival. Photo credit: Christopher Nelson.

“The concept of Ikigai invites us to reflect on what truly gives our lives meaning and purpose, which perfectly aligns with Northwest Folklife’s mission to celebrate and sustain the living cultural traditions of our region,” said Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director of Northwest Folklife. “As we enter our 54th year, we’re excited to create a space where communities can share their own interpretations of purpose through their cultural expressions.” Reese Tanimura is the Northwest Folklife Managing Director. She is a fourth generation Japanese American born in Hawaii and raised in O’ahu and Illinois. “My folklife is rooted the spirit of Aloha and the vibrant culture of the indigenous Hawaiian peoples … the wisdom passed from my family and ancestors, and the strength of the female trailblazers … have shaped my values of community, compassion and creativity.”

Portrait of Reese Tanimura, Managing Director, NW Folklife. Photo credit: NW Folklife.

Below are some Japanese/Asian performances scheduled:

Chris Kenji Beer 6:15 p.m. Fri Friends of Folklife Stage

Debokoko Taiko 11:00 a.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre

Japan Koto Club 12:00 p.m. Sat Center Theatre

Pa’akai We Bring 2:30 p.m. Sat Eve Alvord Theatre

Master Cho’s Taekwondo 3:00 p.m. Sat Open Air Dance Stage

Kodo Araki VI 3:45 p.m. Sat Friends of Folklife Stage

Superfolk – Ikigai Showcase 8:00 p.m. Sat Mural Amphitheatre

Ichi Bichi (indie/rock music) 9:15 p.m. Sat Vera Project

Chikiri and the School of Taiko 11:00 a.m. Sun Mural Amphitheatre

Hawaii Showcase 12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall

Kinko Ryū Shakuhachi 12:00 p.m. Sun SIFF Classroom

Hawaiian Hula 12:00 p.m. Sun Exhibition Hall

Fijian Dance Group 3:00 p.m. Sun Rotunda Folklife Café

Tomo Nakayama 12:00 p.m. Mon Rotunda Folklife Café

This year's festival poster explores themes of navigation and pathfinding through a collaborative creation by renowned Seattle artists King Khazm ( kingkhazm.com ) and Toka Valu ( tokavalu.com ). Both artists brought their unique perspectives to the work. King Khazm is a multi-disciplinary artist and community organizer with deep roots in Seattle's arts scene. Toka Valu, with artwork that draws from his Pacific Islander heritage, bridges traditional and contemporary cultural expressions. Together, they incorporated animal and landscape imagery to represent instinct and intuition in finding personal purpose.

Ikigai represents the fourth installment in a five-part cultural focus storyline that began with “Metamorphosis” (change & transition), followed by “Lagom” (balance & equilibrium), and “Meraki” (passion & soul-work). This thematic journey reflects Northwest Folklife’s own evolution as it enters its next 50 years. Recent years have seen significant expansions to both the festival and organizational structure. Today, there is year-round programming in partnership with organizations across Seattle, Tacoma, and beyond; artist compensation; and new festival elements such as the Makers Space, Kuleana Corridor, and the Threads of the People fashion show.

To stay up to date on the performance schedule and volunteering information, visit https://nwfolklife.org/festival, @NWFolklife on Instagram and Northwest Folklife on Facebook for festival announcements and highlights. For further inquiries, contact: SeLena Little, Communications Lead at selena_l@nwfolklife.org or 336-608-7030.

Festival Hours:

Friday May 23rd 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday May 24th 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday May 25th 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday May 26th 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.