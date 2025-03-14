Day Of Remembrance with Record Activities

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor For those unaware of the annual Day of Remembrance (DOR), it acknowledges February 19, 1942, as significant in American history when U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed U.S. Executive Order 9066. It allowed the U.S. Army authority during World War II to remove all Japanese and Japanese Americans living in Washington, Oregon, and California to the interior of the U.S. In past NAP issues, the Events Calendar section listed several Day of Remembrance (DOR) events occurring in Western Washington and even in Ontario, Oregon. This year has seen a record number of activities for this important day. Washington is the only state in the U.S. that has a resolution acknowledging the day. Several Washington cities have resolutions as well. The following are some summaries of those events. Due to limited space in this issue, more summaries can be found in the next issue.

WA State Legislature Commemorates Day of Remembrance

By Hannah Waterman

NAP Contributor

On February 19, the Washington State Legislature observed the Day of Remembrance hosted by Sen. Bob Hasegawa (D-Tukwila) and Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle). The ceremonies included the House of Representatives and Senate resolutions, speeches in both chambers, and guests. They included survivors of incarceration camps, Consul General of Japan Makoto Iyori, members of the Japanese American Citizens’ League, leaders of the Japanese American community, and retired U.S. military from the Nisei Veterans Committee honoring the U.S. Army 442nd Infantry Regiment.

WA St. Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos speaking about House Bill 4619. Photo credit: Aaron Andersen.

The observances began in the House of Representatives with the flags presented by Seattle Boy Scout Troop 252 followed by the resolution’s reading. House Resolution 4619 honors Japanese Americans who suffered relocation and incarceration during World War II in 1942. Speeches were given by Reps. Santos (D-Seattle), Michael Keaton (R-Puyallup), Jeremie Dufault (R-Selah), and Monica Jurado Stonier (D-Vancouver). The House adopted the resolution with unanimous consent.

WA St. Legislature applauding the Japanese American community for the Day of Remembrance. Photo credit: Aaron Andersen.

Afterwards, lunch was provided for the guests by Rep. Santos and Sen. Hasegawa. Guests listened to both legislators speak and met others in the room.

The observance then continued in the Senate, where Sen. Hasegawa introduced Senate Resolution 8616, also honoring Japanese Americans who survived incarceration during World War II. Sens. Phil Fortunato (R-Auburn) and Lisa Wellman (D-Mercer Island) spoke to the resolution as well. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolution.

The ceremonies were a touching and powerful gathering of the community and provided an opportunity to remember the past and commit to an equitable future.

In the next issue, look forward to more articles about how others acknowledged the Day of Remembrance.