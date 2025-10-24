Calendar from October 24th Print Issue

ONGOING

Contemporary Bamboo Art – Now-Nov 17; Wed–Mon 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Cathy Rudd Cultural Corner, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Cross Currents crafted by Portland-based bamboo artist Anne Crumpacker. Showcases her innovative crosscut bamboo technique through this installation of interwoven panels that evoke a meditative landscape. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/2025/09/22/designing-nature .

Transpacific Photography and the Obscura Project: Post World War II Life in Japan – Now-Nov 6; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Museum of History and Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. After the end of World War II in 1945, the allied occupation reshaped Japan’s political, social, and economic systems. There is a small photography display of rare and personal perspective of this pivotal moment in history. Over 200 images of daily life in rural Japan during the early days of the occupation. Closed: Oct 28 & 29, Nov 5, 7, 18, 27. For more info, see: https://mohai.org/exhibits/transpacific-photography-and-the-obscura-project-post-world-war-ii-life-in-japan .

Kyoto Art & Antiques Open Warehouse – Now-Nov 2; 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Kyoto Arts & Antiques, 5840 Airport Way S, Seattle. New stock added daily. Free parking available with print-out of our newsletter or postcard from front desk on dashboard. See: kyotoartandantiques.com .

Yukata Inspired 2025 – Now-Sun, Nov 2; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun 12-5 p.m. Mon-Tue closed. Danaca Design Gallery, 5625 University Way NE, Seattle. Vintage yukata cotton sourced from across Japan and re-interpreted by 21 Northwest jewelry artists and members of Haiku Northwest. Offers audiences a cultural exchange between Japanese traditions and Northwest craft/poetry. For more info, see: https://danacadesign.com .

Ichiro: A Global Baseball Icon – Now-Nov 1, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. Extended by popular demand! Ichiro Suzuki played 2001-2012 and 2018-2019, following a nine-year career with the Orix Blue Wave in Japan. Come see rare, game-used artifacts from Orix Blue Wave and Seattle Mariners including signed bats, gloves, and rookie jerseys. He was the first Japanese-born Major League Baseball (MLB) position player and broke records throughout his career. He was also the first Japanese player to earn both American League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year honors including most hits in a single Major League Baseball (MLB) season — 262 in 2004. He received 10 Gold Glove Awards and had over 3,000 career hits. See: https://mohai.org/exhibits .

OCTOBER

JFF Theatre – Free films online by The Japan Foundation. Discover the actors currently appearing and their signature roles through Oct 31. Kenji Sawada in “The Zen Diary” (2022); Akari Takaishi in “The Scoop” (2024); Yui Aragaki in “Have a Song on Your Lips” (2015); Takako Matsu in “The Zen Diary” (2022); and Kumiko Aso in “Takano Tofu” (2023). Create a JFF account to watch any film at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account .

Youth Photography Workshop – Sat, Oct 25, Nov 22, Dec 6; 1-3 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders Street, Portland. Free for ages 12-18 on photography and identity with photographers M. Earl Williams and Lucy Capehart. Students learn to express their identity through Polaroid portraits that include personal objects brought in of personal significance. All other supplies provided. Program is part of the exhibition Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland currently on view. Signup at: https://jamo.org/event/oct-photo-class .

NOVEMBER

Fall Clearance Sale at the JAMO Museum Store – Sat, Nov 1, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. & Sun, Nov 2, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 220 NW 2nd Ave, Portland. Discounted clearance items for everyone: books, food, gifts, and more! Happening in conjunction with November’s Free First Sunday. Friends of JAMO receive 20% of all items in the store. See: https://jamo.org/event/fall-clearance-sale.

Frank Matsura Panel Discussion & Reflection Exhibition Program – Sat, Nov 1, 1-3:30 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 220 NW 2nd Ave, Portland. Two-part conversation focused on identity and representation of Indigenous and Japanese American cultures in the media. Panel discussion with Melanie Fillmore, exhibition curator Michael Holloman, Dr. Satsuki Ina, and Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong. Guided reflection process led by Dr. Ina. RSVP at: https://jamo.org/event/matsura-panel.

Koto by Curtis Patterson and Mitsuki Dazai – Sat, Nov 1; 1:15-2:15 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, 220 NW 2nd Ave, Portland. Free performance. See: https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-performance-koto-by-curtis-patterson-and-mitsuki-dazai.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s Fall Bazaar – Sun, Nov 2; 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S Fawcett Ave, Tacoma. Enjoy bazaar favorites: beef curry, udon noodles, and daifuku mochi! Food must be pre-ordered by Fri, Oct 24 and picked up at the bazaar on Sun, Nov. 2. While at the bazaar, enjoy the bake sale, fall vegetables, and rummage sale. For more info, see: www.tacomabt.org/2025-fall-bazaar.

Bunka no Hi – Sun, Nov 2; 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free. Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA, 1414 S. Weller St., Seattle. Explore “Finding New Beauty – Artful Mending”, focusing on ways broken items can be repaired or upcycled in a functional, yet visually appealing way. Learn about various traditional arts from kintsugi (art of mending broken pottery) with Jen Lo, sashiko (embroidery) with Shannon and Jason, and kogin-zashi (technique used in sashiko) with Satomi Toraya! For more info, see: www.jcccw.org/bunka-no-hi.

A Brother’s Insight: Defeating Racism – Mon, Nov 3rd; 4-6 p.m. Vashon Center for the Arts Atrium, 19600 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon. Award winning author provides insights on how we can contribute to ending racism and challenging oppression in our own unique and powerful ways. Dr. McManus brings more than 35 years of activism, advocacy, and professional experience as an antiracist and inclusive excellence leader. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/a-brothers-insight-defeating-racism-vashon-center-for-the-arts-atrium/.

Remembering Resistance: Sustaining Densho’s Commitment to Community History – Wed, Nov 5, 5 p.m., virtual fundraiser streaming live. Storytelling, poetry, and reflection on the Japanese American Redress Movement. Featuring Don Tamaki, Kathy Masaoka, and traci kato-kiriyama (no initial caps). Event will explore the lasting impacts of the redress and its connections to current movements for justice. Your support sustains Densho’s mission. Register at: https://densho.org/remembering-resistance. Once registered, a link will be sent via e-mail.

U.S. Japan Collaboration in AI & Technology – Thu, Nov 6; 6–9 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Bellevue City Hall, Council Chamber & Concourse, 450 – 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Sponsored by Japan-America Society of the St. of WA. Explore how cross-Pacific partnerships are shaping the future of AI. Join leading voices from Microsoft, Mitsui & Co., Amazon, and the University of Tsukuba as they share insights and opportunities at the intersection of innovation, business, and global collaboration. The seminar will be followed by a networking reception featuring Japanese food and sake. Register at: https://jassw.org/ai-seminar-2025. Free for JASSW members. Become an annual member at: https://jassw.info/event-6379635.

Jon Kimura Parker-pianist – Thu, Nov 6; 7:30 p.m. UW Meany Hall – Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater, located west edge of UW campus near 15th Ave NE between NE 40th St & NE 41st St, Seattle. Known for his charisma, infectious enthusiasm and dynamic performances, he communicates the joy of musical expression. He has performed with artists ranging from Bobby McFerrin to Yo-Yo Ma to the Montrose Trio. His return to Meany featuring works by Beethoven, Mozart and Ravel, alongside music with a distinctive American flair. Purchase tickets at: https://tickets.artsevents.washington.edu/tickets/12695.

Fall Forest Bathing – Sat, Nov 8; 9-11 a.m. Experience the garden in an intentionally sensory way through the practice of Forest Bathing: a session to connect with nature in community. A certified Cascadia Forest Therapy Guide will lead the session through the garden. See their website at: www.cascadiaforesttherapy.com. $30 for Kubota non members and $25 for members (with discount code). Members: Email info@kubotagarden.org for the code. Register at: https://kgf2025fallfb.brownpapertickets.com.

Melting the Ice: Episodes of Deportation and Resistance in Washington State – Wed, Nov 12; 7–9 p.m.; free–$50. Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. When hope feels like a struggle, lean into history and learn about the resistance waged in past and present. Join UW prof. James Gregory and La Resistencia founder Maru Mora for a discussion on local histories of deportation, detention, and protest; from the Palmer Raids a century ago to the Northwest Detention Center today. Then, connect with fellow attendees for facilitated conversation groups on how to stand together and melt the ice. Register at: https://mohai.org/events.

Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America – Thu, Nov 13; 7:30 p.m. The Wyncote NW Forum, 1119 8th Ave (Entrance off Seneca St), Seattle. Expertly collected archive of Lee’s life with thoughtful analysis of the way Lee defied stereotypes and expectations. Author Jeff Chang presents this new work in conversation with a panel of figures directly affected by Lee’s life– activist and former student Sue Ann Kay, long-time friend Doug Palmer, and daughter Shannon Lee. Purchase tickets at: https://townhallseattle.org/event/jeff-chang/.

Seattle International Butoh Festival – Nov 14-23, YAW Theater, 6520 5th Ave S, Seattle. Sponsored by DAIPAN Butoh Collective. Performances and workshops will take place over two weekends. For schedule and details, see: www.daipanbutohcollective.com/seattle-butoh-festival-2025.

Alan Lau – walks along the kamogawa (no initial caps) – Now-Nov 15; Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Art X Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Seattle. Abstract paintings on rice paper. Inspired by the fleeting rhythms of Kyoto’s Kamo River — birds, children, music, and city currents expressed in layered ink, watercolor and pastel. Recipient of Seattle Mayor’s Arts Award and a Gottlieb Foundation grant. Lau’s work is held in major Northwest museums and corporate collections. See: www.facebook.com/ArtXContemporary/#.

Holiday Market – Sat, Nov 15; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tukwila Community Center, 12424 – 42nd Ave S, Tukwila. Sponsored by Ayame Kai. Come purchase Japanese food, crafts, gifts for Christmas, and more! Proceeds will support Nikkei Manor and activities. See: www.facebook.com/events/1316465576529496.

Community Crafternoons – Sat, Nov 15 & Dec 14; 1-5 p.m. Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Vashon artist, Miya Sukune will demonstrate how to create felt flowers that will be part of a hanachozu-inspired display (Hanachozu are floral displays seen at Japanese temples.) It will be part of an upcoming exhibition at the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in Seattle for Hinamatsuri (Girls Day). For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/ or mohai.org.

Marketplace’s Holiday Market – Sat, Nov 22; 11a.m.-4 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle. Start off your holiday shopping with intention by supporting local Asian American & Pacific Islander artists and small businesses at our market and in the Marketplace store. For more info, see: www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2025-holiday-market.