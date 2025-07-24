Event Calendar from August Printed Issue

9th Annual Japan Week – Donations being accepted: used manga (no adult content) and nice Japanese items such as accessories, decorations, clothing, and tableware. Items will be sold at Japan Market and Manga Swap.

Donation Drop-off Dates/Times:

Sat, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, Aug. 24, 2- 6 p.m.

Location: Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue (Parking Lot #8. Drive down toward Building T. Set-up will be at the far end of the lot.) Also, 200 volunteers needed on Oct 11 festival day. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt, snacks during breaks, and a volunteer certificate.

Volunteer signup:

Sat, Oct 11 festival day, open to the public. Time:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Questions? Email: Sat, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, Aug. 24, 2- 6 p.m.Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue (Parking Lot #8. Drive down toward Building T. Set-up will be at the far end of the lot.) Also, 200 volunteers needed on Oct 11 festival day. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt, snacks during breaks, and a volunteer certificate.Volunteer signup: https://bit.ly/2025JWVolunteers open to the public. Time:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Questions? Email: JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu

ONGOING

Behind the Shoji: Annual Summer Marketplace – Wed-Mon,now-Sep 1; 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Anticipated summer tradition! Show and sale of Japanese and Japanese-inspired wares. Visitors can purchase from a variety of curated items that, even with a trip to Japan, might be difficult to come across. Features furniture, lighting, and décor. Tickets to the garden can be purchased at: tickets.japanesegarden.org. Echoes of the Floating World – Now – Sun, Jan 4, 2026; W 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; TH 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., free 5 – 8 p.m.;F-SU 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed M – T. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Striking collection of 18th, 19th and early 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints from the museum and others. Displayed alongside works by contemporary Northwest artists. This exhibition honors the rich legacy ofukiyo-e while exploring its cultural impact on today’s artistic expressions. See: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world/. Seattle Japanese Garden Tours – Tue-Fri, 11a.m. & 1p.m. (1st Thu & 1st Satof ea. mo.: 1 p.m.), free. 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. All tours are limited to the first 12 visitors. Tours based on volunteer availability. Marsha Aizumi – Okaeri’s founder and chair was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a form of pre-leukemia, which requiresa stem cell transplant. However, a donormatch is needed first. Please help by joining the National Marrow Donor Program today at: https://my.nmdp.org/s/join?language=en_US&joinCode=OKAERI. City of Seattle Seeks the Community – to serve on the Community Involvement Commission. The commission advises the Dept. of Neighborhoods and other city depts. on coordinated, citywide outreach andengagement activities. It also holds the city accountable for increasing participation and engagement especially areas that have been historicallymarginalized and underserved. Applicationsare currently being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply, please complete the online application at: https://seattle.granicus.com/boards/forms/34/apply/4389387?code=b8c1c03b-8b7e-40be-aa5a-74d1c4656ec0. For questions or additional support, contact Sonny Nguyen at: 206-445-9895 or Sonny.Nguyen@seattle.gov.

JULY

APANO Community Happy Hour – Mon, Jul 28; 5:30-7:30 P.M. Koku Ramen, 20481 SW Baseline Rd, Portland. Connect with other Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon members about the issues that matter to you. Learn how to get involved in local and state politics! Questions? E-mail: contact@apano.org or telephone: 971-340-4861. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/B4l08l4_FkqLK-rmEqo92A2?emci=59d58bb1-4263-f011-8dc9-6045bdfe8e9 c&emdi=7e6f1bd0-4363 -f011-8dc9-6045bdfe8e9c&ceid=1408 6033. One Bellevue One Book: We Hereby Refuse Illustrator Ross Ishikawa – Thu, Jul 31; 2 p.m. Bellevue College, “N” Bldg, 3000 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue. Creating the images required hours of research, using hundreds of reference photographs and other materials so Ishikawa could accurately portray the real people and physical setting of these stories. Listen to Ishikawa discuss the graphic novel. The college bookstore will be selling copies of “We Hereby Refuse,” and Ishikawa will be doing a book signing. Learn more and register for this free event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-bellevue-one-book-we-hereby-refuse-illustrator-ross-ishikawa-tickets-1304787617889?utm campign=social&utm-content =attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

AUGUST