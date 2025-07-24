Event Calendar from August Printed Issue

Donation Drop-off Dates/Times:
Sat, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun, Aug. 24, 2- 6 p.m.
Location: Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue (Parking Lot #8. Drive down toward Building T. Set-up will be at the far end of the lot.) Also, 200 volunteers needed on Oct 11 festival day. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt, snacks during breaks, and a volunteer certificate.
Volunteer signup: https://bit.ly/2025JWVolunteers.
Sat, Oct 11 festival day, open to the public. Time:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Questions? Email:JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu.
Behind the Shoji: Annual Summer Marketplace – Wed-Mon,now-Sep 1; 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Anticipated summer tradition! Show and sale of Japanese and Japanese-inspired wares. Visitors can purchase from a variety of curated items that, even with a trip to Japan, might be difficult to come across. Features furniture, lighting, and décor. Tickets to the garden can be purchased at: tickets.japanesegarden.org.
Echoes of the Floating World – Now – Sun, Jan 4, 2026; W 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; TH 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., free 5 – 8 p.m.;F-SU 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed M – T. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Striking collection of 18th, 19th and early 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints from the museum and others. Displayed alongside works by contemporary Northwest artists. This exhibition honors the rich legacy ofukiyo-e while exploring its cultural impact on today’s artistic expressions. See: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world/.
Seattle Japanese Garden Tours – Tue-Fri, 11a.m. & 1p.m. (1st Thu & 1st Satof ea. mo.: 1 p.m.), free. 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. All tours are limited to the first 12 visitors. Tours based on volunteer availability.
Marsha Aizumi – Okaeri’s founder and chair was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a form of pre-leukemia, which requiresa stem cell transplant. However, a donormatch is needed first. Please help by joining the National Marrow Donor Program today at: https://my.nmdp.org/s/join?language=en_US&joinCode=OKAERI.
City of Seattle Seeks the Community – to serve on the Community Involvement Commission. The commission advises the Dept. of Neighborhoods and other city depts. on coordinated, citywide outreach andengagement activities. It also holds the city accountable for increasing participation and engagement especially areas that have been historicallymarginalized and underserved. Applicationsare currently being accepted on a rolling basis. To apply, please complete the online application at: https://seattle.granicus.com/boards/forms/34/apply/4389387?code=b8c1c03b-8b7e-40be-aa5a-74d1c4656ec0. For questions or additional support, contact Sonny Nguyen at: 206-445-9895 or Sonny.Nguyen@seattle.gov.
APANO Community Happy Hour – Mon, Jul 28; 5:30-7:30 P.M. Koku Ramen, 20481 SW Baseline Rd, Portland. Connect with other Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon members about the issues that matter to you. Learn how to get involved in local and state politics! Questions? E-mail: contact@apano.org or telephone: 971-340-4861. RSVP at: https://secure.everyaction.com/B4l08l4_FkqLK-rmEqo92A2?emci=59d58bb1-4263-f011-8dc9-6045bdfe8e9 c&emdi=7e6f1bd0-4363 -f011-8dc9-6045bdfe8e9c&ceid=1408 6033.
One Bellevue One Book: We Hereby Refuse Illustrator Ross Ishikawa – Thu, Jul 31; 2 p.m. Bellevue College, “N” Bldg, 3000 Landerholm Cir SE, Bellevue. Creating the images required hours of research, using hundreds of reference photographs and other materials so Ishikawa could accurately portray the real people and physical setting of these stories. Listen to Ishikawa discuss the graphic novel. The college bookstore will be selling copies of “We Hereby Refuse,” and Ishikawa will be doing a book signing. Learn more and register for this free event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-bellevue-one-book-we-hereby-refuse-illustrator-ross-ishikawa-tickets-1304787617889?utm campign=social&utm-content =attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.
Summer Forest Bathing – Sat, Aug 2; 9-11 a.m. Kubota Garden, 10915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. Experience an intentionally sensory way through the practice of Forest Bathing: a session to connect with nature incommunity. A certified Cascadia Forest Therapy Guide will lead a two-hoursession through the garden. $25 for KGF members (with discount code. E-mail info@kubotagarden.org to receive the code.) $30 for non-members. Registerat: https://kgf2025summerfb.brownpapertickets.com/.
Obon Fest 2025 – Sat, Aug 2; 2-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. A cherished Japanese and Japanese American tradition honoring ancestors. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public. Starting at 2 p.m. – taiko, martial arts, traditional Japanese food and beverages, kids’ activities, entertainment, and more! 7-9 p.m. Bon Odori – a group folkdance for anyone to join in. For more info, see: www.oregonbuddhisttemple.com.
Annual Interfaith Atomic Bomb Memorial – Sun,Aug 3; 10 a.m. Live streamed on Youtube@SeattleBuddhistTemple/streams. Organizedby the Seattle Hiroshima Club in cooperation with Seattle Betsuin. For more info, see info@seahiro.org.
Tacoma Bon Odori – Sat, Aug 3, 4-8 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 Fawcett Street,Tacoma. Traditional dance, Japanese food, taiko drumming, beer garden, and candlelight memorial. For more info, visit: www.tacomabt.org.
From Hiroshima to Hope: Lantern Floating Ceremony – Wed, Aug 6; 6-8 p.m. W. Green Lake Dr.N. & Stone Ave. N., Seattle. Free. Donations welcome. Honoring victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bom bings in Japan.
6:00 p.m. – Lantern preparation, photo exhibit, sculpture,music, picnic, and
meditation.
6:30 p.m. – Koto no WA and Heron dancers.
7:00 p.m. – Family program.
8:00 p.m. – Lantern floating ceremony.
For more info, visit: https://fromhiroshima tohope.org or https://www.facebook.com/FromHiroshimaToHope.
E-mail: fhthvolunteers@gmail.com or phone: 206-928-2590.
Call for Volunteers! – Join us for All Things Japanese Sale (ATJS). We are seeking assistance on the following days/times, Sale Set-Up: Fri, Aug 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Main Sale: Sat, Aug 9, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun, Aug10, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clean Up: Sun, Aug 10, 2-5 p.m. You are not just helping us run a successful fundraiser but helping hundreds of people bring a”touch of Japan” into their spaces. For any questions, e-mail Volunteer Coordinator Damien Craig at: getinvolved@jcccw.org.
All Things Japanese Sale – Sat-Sun, Aug 9-10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center,1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Annual rummage sale will hold in the Big Dojo. Explore the wide variety of Japanese dishware, decorations, art, clothing, and more that will be available to purchase. Hosekibako Japanese Resale Shop will also be open during the event. For more info,see: https://www.jcccw.org/atjs.
Hai! Japantown – Sat, Aug 9; 12-7 p.m. Nihonmachi Alley (between Maynard Ave S & 6th Ave S and between S Main St & S. Jackson St), Seattle. A summer celebration in Seattle’s historic Japantown within the International District featuring community events, art performances, food, and cultural activities. For more info, see: Instagram – @JapantownSeattle or Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/JapantownSeattle/or cidbia.org.
Exhibition Program – Artist Talk – Sat, Aug 9, 1 p.m. 220 NW Second Ave, Portland. Artists Erin Shigaki, Lynn Yarne, Marie Okuma Johnston, and Maya McDarragh will talk about their artwork currently on view at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, followed by a question-and-answer session. The talk will be offsite at the 220 building. Afterwards, walk to the museum and view the artwork with the artists. Register at: https://jamo.org/event/sadako-artists/.
2025 Voices in Solidarity – Thu, Aug 14; 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Honoring Tsuru for Solidarity Leadership and Activism Award recipients. Art, music, poetry, dance, community and fundraising. For more info, see: www.tsuruforsolidarity.org. RSVP at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/voices-in-solidarity-2025?source=direct_link&link_id=2&can_id=a6138dcb89d6ea795936e93d6ee8668f&email_referrer=email_2804486&email_subject=join-us-august-14th-for-voices-in-solidarity-2025&.
C-ID Food Walk– Sat, Aug 16; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Calling all foodies! Come try new foods and support local. Participating businesses across Chinatown-International District will offer special $6 bites and other discounts. Stop by the information booth at the park to pick up a physical menu. Map out your route and enjoy delicious bites along the way! For more info, see: cidbia.org.
9th Annual Jade Night Market –Sat, Aug 16; 3-10 p.m. Portland Community College, SE Campus, 2305 SE 82nd Ave., Portland. Free and open to the public. Night markets are integral to life in Asia, providing space for the community to shop, eat and socialize. The performance stage offers entertainment like Vietnamese and Bollywood dance, and Japanese taiko drumming. For more info, see: jadedistrict.org or e-mail: jade-info@apano.org.
Seattle Japanese American Town Hall – Tue, Aug 19; 6-8 p.m. MLK FAME Community Center, 3201 E. Republican St., Seattle. Free and open to the public by Tsuru for Solidarity. Share lasting impacts of World War II incarceration and demand the U.S. government to act now, as they never did in 1941, to protect vulnerable communities. Register at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/seattle-japanese-american-town-hall?source=direct_link&.
Nikkei Manor Open House – Wed, Aug 21; 12-3 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Special open house celebrating 50 years of Keiro NW. Tour the facility, see recent updates, and learn more about the services. (One-bedroom and studio apartments currently available.) For more info, e-mail: info@nikkeimanor.org or telephone: 206-823-0694 or see: https://www.facebook.com/nikkeimanor#.