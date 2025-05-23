Event Calendar from May 23rd Print Issue

ONGOING

MAY

51st Seattle International Film Festival – now-May 25. UW Ctr for Japanese Studies is sponsoring SIFF including Kiyoshi Kurokawa’s new film Cloud. Use code UWJAPAN51 for $3 off adult tickets – must be purchased online at siff.net. Browse SIFF’s list of Japanese films via the Film Finder such as Happyend and The Chef & The Daruma, and other Asian films.

Looking Forward, Looking Back Celebration – Sat, May 24; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Starting at the Wing Luke Museum, 719 King St, Seattle to Canton Alley S (NW corner of the museum) to the historic Eng family homestead parking lot at 611 Eighth Ave S. The museum recently acquired the property as part of their long-term capital project. The late Wing Chong Luke was passionate about cultural preservation and urban renewal. In his spirit, the museum seeks to hear from the community what would be most beneficial utilizing the parking lot. Learn with urban planners about potential space uses. Interactive activities, art-making, engaging and educational experiences, and refreshments. First of two events planned. See: https://www.wingluke.org/engfamilyhomestead.

Sessions Band Seattle – Sat, May 24; 8:30 – 11 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Jazz, funk & soul music featuring: Norm Santarin – keys/lead vocals, Gil Cabaccang – sax/vocals, Esau Flores – bass guitar, Matthew Vining – drums. Special guest: Leonard Berman – guitar. $15 (incl sales tax). Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.

NVC/NVCF Memorial Day Ceremony – Mon, May 26; 10-11 a.m. Lake View Cemetery,1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. Also, volunteers needed for set-up, take-down and parking. Contact Bob Kiga at: rkiga@comcast.net.

Vanport Mosaic Festival – now-June 1. The festival spans two weeks of activism to remember, repair, reclaim, and reimagine our collective story by the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Below are three special events: