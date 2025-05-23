Event Calendar from May 23rd Print Issue

51st Seattle International Film Festival – now-May 25. UW Ctr for Japanese Studies is sponsoring SIFF including Kiyoshi Kurokawa’s new film Cloud. Use code UWJAPAN51 for $3 off adult tickets – must be purchased online at siff.net. Browse SIFF’s list of Japanese films via the Film Finder such as Happyend and The Chef & The Daruma, and other Asian films.
Looking Forward, Looking Back Celebration – Sat, May 24; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Starting at the Wing Luke Museum, 719 King St, Seattle to Canton Alley S (NW corner of the museum) to the historic Eng family homestead parking lot at 611 Eighth Ave S. The museum recently acquired the property as part of their long-term capital project. The late Wing Chong Luke was passionate about cultural preservation and urban renewal. In his spirit, the museum seeks to hear from the community what would be most beneficial utilizing the parking lot. Learn with urban planners about potential space uses. Interactive activities, art-making, engaging and educational experiences, and refreshments. First of two events planned. See: https://www.wingluke.org/engfamilyhomestead.
Sessions Band Seattle – Sat, May 24; 8:30 – 11 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Jazz, funk & soul music featuring: Norm Santarin – keys/lead vocals, Gil Cabaccang – sax/vocals, Esau Flores – bass guitar, Matthew Vining – drums. Special guest: Leonard Berman – guitar. $15 (incl sales tax). Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.
NVC/NVCF Memorial Day Ceremony – Mon, May 26; 10-11 a.m. Lake View Cemetery,1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. Also, volunteers needed for set-up, take-down and parking. Contact Bob Kiga at: rkiga@comcast.net.
Vanport Mosaic Festival – now-June 1. The festival spans two weeks of activism to remember, repair, reclaim, and reimagine our collective story by the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Below are three special events:
- Open Rehearsal: Kenji Bunch’s “Lost Freedom: A Memory” – Fri, May 30; 11a.m. Reed College, Kaul Auditorium, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland. RSVP at: https://cmnw.org/concerts-evets/2024-25-season/copy-free-open-rehearsal-lost-freedom/2353.
- Vanport Day of Remembrance, Sat, May 31; 12 – 4 p.m. Portland Expo Center, Hall A, 2060 N Marine Dr, Portland. Where nearly 4,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated. See: https://www.vanportmosaic.org/2025-festival-program?rq=vanport%20day%20of%20remembrance.
- Portland Assembly Center / We Are Still Here, Sun, Jun 1; 3 p.m. Portland Expo Center, Hall A, 2060 N Marine Dr, Portland. Featuring Shohei Kobayashi, Kenji Bunch, and Chisao Hata. Tickets at: https://app.arts-people.com/index.
Kyushu Food Fair – Wed, Jun 11- Tue, Jun 24. All Uwajimaya stores. Kyushu, Japan’s southern-most region, is home to small batch vinegars, bright citrus sauces, sweet Amaou strawberries, and hand-pulled noodles. Demo both weekends – gourmet onigiri, teas, shiitake mushrooms, A5 Saga Prefecture Wagyu, and more (while supplies last. Limited quantity.) Special fair items on sale! See: https://www.uwajimaya.com/.
JAS-NET Event – Thu, Jun 5; 6-9 p.m. Nexus Lounge, 1808 Minor Ave, Seattle. Stunning skyline views of downtown Seattle! Interested in Japan or involved in Japan-related business, JAS-NET events can expand professional network and explore new opportunities. 45-minute program with a speaker’s session including Marie Yoshimizu’s mixology demonstration. Light bites, drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages. Everyone is welcome. Ticket: $25 for Japan-America Society members and $40 for non-members. RSVP at: https://jassw.info/event-6167397.
Legacy Education Series: The Upside of Downsizing – Fri, Jun 6; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Free seminar presented by Eric Uyeji, John L Scott Broker & Keiro NW Board Director. Register at: https://forms.gle/oqGNyArUnCW6ag4N7.
65th Annual Golf Tournament – Thu, Jun 12 early bird registration deadline for Mon, Jul 21; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. tournament at the Plateau Club, 25625 E Plateau Dr, Sammamish. Japan-America Society of the State of Washington invites you to a foursome scramble on a private course located in lush forests. Not a golfer? Attend the awards dinner with a silent auction and raffle! Register at: https://jassw.org/65th-annual-golf-tournament.
AyameKai’s 2025 Summer Market – Jun 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle (Uwajimaya corporate parking lot). Mix of local vendors, crafts, packaged food stuff, and community organizations. Also, Asian goods, crafts, and bake sale. This year – hula and ukulele entertainment! Portion of proceeds supports Nikkei Manor and Kokoro Kai in Seattle through a wish list curated by the executive director.