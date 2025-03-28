Event Calendar from March 28th Print Issue

2025 Haiku Festival – Calling all poets both near and far to enter the Mukai Farm and Gardens sixth year of the festival. Submittals are welcome until April 14. Haiku is a 17-syllable unrhymed poetic form that emerged in Japanese literature arranged in three lines of 5, 7, and 5 syllables. Entry is one per person. Only the first 250 entries will be printed for display in the garden during the month of May. All submittals will be eligible for jury review. Awardees will be announced on May 4. For details, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/haiku-festival-submissions/.
Volunteer Registration Now Open for Seattle/King County Clinic –Thousands needed to support Washington’s largest free healthcare clinic, April 24–27, 2025. Tenth year of providing critical care to un- and underinsured individuals. Organizers are calling for dental, vision, medical, and social work professionals, along with interpreters and general support volunteers to join. See: https://seattlecenter.org/skcclinic/.
Youth Leadership Award Nominations Open – Do you know a Bellevue child or teen who has championed a cause, served the community or advocated for equity and social justice? Nominations are now open for the 35th Annual Community Leadership Awards. Nominations due through May 2. See: https://bellevuewa.gov/city-news/cla-nominations-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Nikkei Manor’s Bon Odori Summer Festival – Accepting vendor applications for its annual celebration of dance, food, and tradition in the Nikkei Manor parking lot. If interested in selling or to secure a vendor spot, contact communications@keironw.org. Date: July 27. Location: 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle.
Echoes of the Floating World – Now – Sun, Jan 4, 2026; W 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; TH 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., free 5-8 p.m.; F-SU 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed M-T. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Striking collection of 18th, 19th and early 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints from the museum and others. Displayed alongside works by contemporary Northwest artists. This exhibition honors the rich legacy of ukiyo-e while exploring its cultural impact on today’s artistic expressions. See: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world/.
Kintsukuroi Film Screening – Mar 28, 7 p.m. University of Washington, Architecture Hall, Room Arc 147, 3943 Stevens Way, Seattle; and Mar 29, 5 p.m. Nippon Kan Theater, 628 S Washington St., Seattle. Historical fiction shedding light on experiences of Japanese Americans (JAs) during World War II. Journey of two families in California to the concentration camps and to the battle fields of Europe with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Then returning home struggling to repair and rebuild their lives. Majority of cast are JAs and camp survivors. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A session with cast and crew: director and writer Kerwin Berk; producer Samantha Takizawa; and actor David Kiyoshi Tom (Mr. Ibata), who also happens to be a UW alumnus! Volunteers needed to help with ticketing, ushering, and assisting Q&A sessions. See: getinvolved@jcccw.org. $19 students/seniors and $25 general admission. Discounted tickets with the purchase of DVD available. See: https://www.jcccw.org/kintsukuroi-film-screening.
Densho Mobile Collections Event – Sat, Mar 30, 2:30-5:00 p.m. Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island. In partnership with Bainbridge Island Japanese American (BIJA) Exclusion Memorial Association, Densho arranged for a “Community Scanning Day” to digitize family’s cherished photos and artifacts from the pre-WWII and exclusion periods. The scans will be added to the Densho Digital Archives and the BIJA Community collection for inclusion of the telling the island’s JA history. For more info, see: https://bijaema.org/event/densho-mobile-collections-event/.
Book Clubs Added for 2025 Season – starting April 2, Seattle Arts & Lectures will feature Pam Zhang author of Land of Milk and Honey; and Kevin Kwan, author of Lies and Weddings. Join other readers for guided book club discussions led by Seattle writer and teaching artist Amy Hirayama. Then meet up for the SAL event. Register at: https://lectures.org/press/seattle-arts-lectures-announces-the-addition-of-book-clubs-to-2024-25-season/.
History of Tea Ceremony – Thu, Apr 3, 4:00-5:30 p.m., free “First Thursday”. Seattle Japanese Garden, Community Room,1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Attendees learn about the essence of the Japanese traditional tea ceremony from historical and philosophical viewpoints by Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association. (Traditional matcha tea will not be served.)
The Geometry of Resilience by artist June Sekiguchi – Apr 3 – May 24. ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Seattle. Opening reception: Thu, Apr 3, 5-8 p.m. (artist in attendance). Intricate, modular sculptures and immersive installations inspired by radiating symmetry of oceanic life and microorganisms. Also, poetic reflection on current political and environmental challenges. Highlights how naturalsystems recover from disturbances and adapt to changes in ecosystems.
Taken From Their Families: Japanese American Incarceration on Angel Island During World War II – through April 6. Japanese American Museum of Oregon at Naito Center, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. https://jamo.org/angel-island/.
2025 Washin Kai Spring Lecture – Tue, Apr 8, 5:30–7:00 p.m. University of Washington (UW), Kane Hall 210, Seattle or online. “Ryukyuan Landscapes and Identity in the Omoro Sōshi (1531-1623)” by Professor Davinder Bhowmik, UW Dept. Asian Languages & Literature. She will introduce Omoro Sōshi, a remarkable collection of songs, poems, and prayers celebrating the golden age of the Ryukyu Islands. We will discover how the natural world shapes communal life in Ryukyu. A reception will follow the lecture with the support from the Okinawa Kenjin Kai. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration required at: https://bit.ly/WKlecture2025.
Book Sale at Tomoshibi Bunko – Sat, Apr 12, 1-3p.m. Bellevue Children’s Academy gymnasium, 14640 NE 24th St, Bellevue. $1 per book, cash only. Different genres and ages including children’s books, manga, novels, how-to books, business books, and magazines. Volunteers are also being recruited. (Book lending will be suspended for the day.) For more details, visit: www.facebook.com/tomoshibilibrary. Inquiries, contact: ourlibrary@live.com.
Shakuhachi Masters of Japan – Sun, Apr 13, 3 p.m. Woodland Park Presbyterian Church, 225 N. 70th St. Seattle. A program of traditional and contemporary pieces for shakuhachi. An outreach concert of the World Shakuhachi Festival 2025. To purchase ticket, email Patrick at: seattlessg@gmail.com. $25 each.
2025 Minidoka Pilgrimage Registration – General registration opens April 15. Pilgrimage is July 10-13 at the Minidoka National Historic Site and Twin Falls, Idaho. Since it will be smaller in capacity, priority will be given to survivors and descendants of the Japanese and Japanese American incarceration. See: https://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/.
Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival – Fri-Sun, Apr 11-13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion, 305 Harrison St, Seattle. Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál series.
Family Saturday: Music in the Garden with Koto no Wa – Sat, Apr 12, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Experience the natural beauty of the garden complemented by the elegant sound of the koto. Admission free for youth 12 and under, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during Family Saturday. See: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2025/4/12/koto-no-wa.
Anime Auteurs: Metropolis – Sun, Apr 13, 4:30 p.m. SIFF Cinema Uptown, 167 Republican St, Seattle on the Seattle Center campus. New experience in cutting-edge animation featuring stunning imagery and unforgettable characters. Based on the classic comic created by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), written by Japanese anime legend Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira) and directed by Rintaro (Galaxy Express 999). Show up early to shop anime-inspired prints from local artist Boya Sun! For more info, see: https://www.siff.net/cinema/in-theaters/metropolis.
Genki Wellness Program – Frail Series – Fri, Apr 18,1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Focused on maintaining strength and vitality as we age. Explore key aspects of healthy living including nutrition, movement and overall well-being. Learn healthy meal choices supporting aging bodies and engage in gentle Tai Chi to promote balance, flexibility and relaxation. RSVP to Tomoko at: tfaasuamalie@keironw.org or 206.726.6474.