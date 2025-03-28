Event Calendar from March 28th Print Issue

ONGOING

2025 Haiku Festival – Calling all poets both near and far to enter the Mukai Farm and Gardens sixth year of the festival. Submittals are welcome until April 14. Haiku is a 17-syllable unrhymed poetic form that emerged in Japanese literature arranged in three lines of 5, 7, and 5 syllables. Entry is one per person. Only the first 250 entries will be printed for display in the garden during the month of May. All submittals will be eligible for jury review. Awardees will be announced on May 4. For details, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/haiku-festival-submissions/. Volunteer Registration Now Open for Seattle/King County Clinic –Thousands needed to support Washington’s largest free healthcare clinic, April 24–27, 2025. Tenth year of providing critical care to un- and underinsured individuals. Organizers are calling for dental, vision, medical, and social work professionals, along with interpreters and general support volunteers to join. See: https://seattlecenter.org/skcclinic/. Youth Leadership Award Nominations Open – Do you know a Bellevue child or teen who has championed a cause, served the community or advocated for equity and social justice? Nominations are now open for the 35th Annual Community Leadership Awards. Nominations due through May 2. See: https://bellevuewa.gov/city-news/cla-nominations-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Nikkei Manor’s Bon Odori Summer Festival – Accepting vendor applications for its annual celebration of dance, food, and tradition in the Nikkei Manor parking lot. If interested in selling or to secure a vendor spot, contact communications@keironw.org. Date: July 27. Location: 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Echoes of the Floating World – Now – Sun, Jan 4, 2026; W 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; TH 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., free 5-8 p.m.; F-SU 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed M-T. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Striking collection of 18th, 19th and early 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints from the museum and others. Displayed alongside works by contemporary Northwest artists. This exhibition honors the rich legacy of ukiyo-e while exploring its cultural impact on today’s artistic expressions. See: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world/.

MARCH

Kintsukuroi Film Screening – Mar 28, 7 p.m. University of Washington, Architecture Hall, Room Arc 147, 3943 Stevens Way, Seattle; and Mar 29, 5 p.m. Nippon Kan Theater, 628 S Washington St., Seattle. Historical fiction shedding light on experiences of Japanese Americans (JAs) during World War II. Journey of two families in California to the concentration camps and to the battle fields of Europe with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Then returning home struggling to repair and rebuild their lives. Majority of cast are JAs and camp survivors. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A session with cast and crew: director and writer Kerwin Berk; producer Samantha Takizawa; and actor David Kiyoshi Tom (Mr. Ibata), who also happens to be a UW alumnus! Volunteers needed to help with ticketing, ushering, and assisting Q&A sessions. See: getinvolved@jcccw.org. $19 students/seniors and $25 general admission. Discounted tickets with the purchase of DVD available. See: https://www.jcccw.org/kintsukuroi-film-screening. Densho Mobile Collections Event – Sat, Mar 30, 2:30-5:00 p.m. Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island. In partnership with Bainbridge Island Japanese American (BIJA) Exclusion Memorial Association, Densho arranged for a “Community Scanning Day” to digitize family’s cherished photos and artifacts from the pre-WWII and exclusion periods. The scans will be added to the Densho Digital Archives and the BIJA Community collection for inclusion of the telling the island’s JA history. For more info, see: https://bijaema.org/event/densho-mobile-collections-event/.

APRIL