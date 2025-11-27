Calendar from November 28th Print Issue

ONGOING

Visitor Center Plan Feedback – Did you miss the open house at the Kubota Garden? You can still provide feedback to Seattle Parks & Recreation about the plans for a visitor center and welcome plaza. Be sure to watch the video where architects and planners provide insight into the plans. See: https://engageseattleparks. com/kubota-garden-visitor-center .

Genealogy Drop-In Sessions – Free at library branches. Seattle Public Library is partnering with Seattle Genealogical Society to offer free monthly drop-in sessions at the Ballard, Magnolia, and Northeast branches that can help get started on your family history journey. Society volunteers can work with you one-on-one to identify best resources for research and explore specific questions. Reservations are not needed nor experience with genealogy. For more info, see: www.spl.org/genealogy .

Seattle Japanese Garden Tours – Tue-Fri, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. 1st Thu & 1st Sat of ea. mo.: 1 p.m.), free. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. All tours are limited to the first 12 visitors. Tours based on volunteer availability. For more info, see: www.seattlejapaesegarden.org .

Designing Nature: Elements of Harmony – Now-Feb 23, 2026; Wed–Mon 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Beautiful and captivating art from a range of artists based in locations throughout the world. Large-scale waterfall painting by famed, contemporary, nihonga painter Hiroshi Senju; bamboo sculpture from Tanabe Chikuunsai IV; artwork by acclaimed artist Honda Syoryu; selection of suiseki (landscape scene stones); and scale miniatures by local model maker Aimee Eng. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org .

Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – Now through Feb 8, 2026; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Photos from the studio of WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Arriving in newly incorporated Okanogan County, WA from Japan in 1903, Matsura became a popular portrait photographer for families in the area. For more info: https://jamo.org/matsur .

New Free JFF Theater Films – New line-up of free Japanese films through Feb 3, 2026. See https://news.jff.jpf.go.jp/mail/u/m?p=SzVWSs2L5U0cm3T_X . Japan Foundation’s online streaming platform to further popularize Japanese films and videos around the world. Set up a free account at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account .

Groove Bardos Exhibit – Now-Jan 9. Jack Straw, New Media Gallery, 4261 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle. Audio visual installation by Tara Tamaribuchi memorializing Gen-X rave culture. A re-reading of colonial museum display and materiality of the disco ball. Appointments recommended: call 206-634-0919 or email jsp@jackstraw.org . For more info, see: www.jackstraw.org/program/new-media-gallery .

NOVEMBER

House Plants for the Holidays – Now-Dec 4 (noon). It’s time to think about holiday gifts. What better way to bring hope and beauty into someone’s life than with a plant? All sales are online and pick-up is at the Kubota Garden Foundation office NOT KUBOTA GARDEN. Pick-up: Fri, Dec 5, 1-4 p.m. and Sat, Dec 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See: https://kgfonline-plant-sale.square.site .

Small Business Saturday at Hosekibako – Sat, Nov 29; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Japanese Cultural and Community Center of WA, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. A Japanese resale shop, receive 10% off all in-store purchases. Members receive an additional 10% off. A great opportunity to do some holiday shopping! Don’t forget to look online as well for other great gifting options. Shipping is available for select items. *Please note that the store will be closed the Thanksgiving holiday on Thu-Fri, Nov 27-28. For more info, see: www.jcccw.org/hosekibako-online .

DECEMBER

Multicultural Craft Fair – Sat, Dec 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Parish, 1610 S King St, Seattle. Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee is delighted to join the fair for the first time! We will be sharing info about our work and selling our fabulous merch including new Frank Fujii-designed Daijobu t-shirts, new Tom Yaguchi designed bird tees, tag hoodies & tees, stickers and more! The church will have raffles, bake sale, plated lunches, live music, multicultural books, home décor, fashion accessories, and crafts of all types! Please bring donations of hats, gloves, and socks for Operation Night Watch and non-perishables for food drive. For more info, see: www.stpeterseattle.org/events/multicultural-craft-fair.

Community Scanning Day – Sat, Dec 6; assigned time slots. Bellevue Library, Room 2, 1111 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Want to digitize your family’s historical photos, documents and/or heirlooms to be added to the Densho Digital Repository? Densho is partnering with King County Library System’s Memory Lab and bringing the digitization equipment to the Bellevue Library to assist families. Complete the following form to reserve your time: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR2vNXP_zDnb7Dmb4vLIyZiqNUtWachyuSbdPXMMzhgXzAOA/viewform. Then check your inbox for a reply from Densho.

Medicare Open Enrollment – Now-Dec 7 Medicare plans are not “one size fits all.” Not all coverage options offer the same benefits. Open Enrollment is your chance to review your Medicare coverage options and find the best fit for you. Even if you are happy with your current coverage, it is important to check for any changes next year and compare with other available options. You may save money, find better coverage or both! Visit: Medicare.gov/plan-compare.

Binging Shogun: Can Historical Fiction Be Good for History? – Mon, Dec 8; 6 p.m. Town Hall Seattle, Great Hall, 1119 8th Ave (enter on Eighth Ave), Seattle. Town Hall Seattle and Washin Kai present David Spafford, Associate Professor of Premodern Japanese History at the University of Pennsylvania. He takes a closer look at the complexities of the period and unpacks why this particular moment in history matters so much — and how the hit Shogun series does (or does not) help us understand it. In-person and livestream. Free for ages 22 and under. Register at: https://townhallseattle.org/event/david-spafford.

Artist Talk: Groove Bardos by Tara Tamaribuchi – Fri, Dec 12; 7 p.m. In-person at Jack Straw and streaming live on YouTube and Facebook. Jack Straw, New Media Gallery, 4261 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle. Audio visual installation memorializing Gen-X rave culture. A re-reading of colonial museum display and materiality of the disco ball. For more info, see: www.jackstraw.org/program/new-media-gallery.

Winter Bonsai Solstice – Sat, Dec 13; 4-7 p.m.; free. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th St, Federal Way. As evening settles over the collection, visitors will discover expanded light installations that bring a new dimension to the world-renowned bonsai. The lights reveal textures and forms often missed in daylight, creating an experience that feels both celebratory and contemplative. Handcrafted Holiday Market: Exceptional Pacific Northwest makers and the museum’s own curated selection. Pop-Up Shop: New gift items and exclusive merchandise. Festive Delights: free hot chocolate, festive music throughout the evening, and family-friendly atmosphere. Bring your own flashlight for an in-depth bonsai exploration. Free parking. Event occurs rain or moonshine. For more info, see: https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/a-bonsai-solstice-2025-2.

Community Crafternoons – Sun, Dec 14; 1-5 p.m. Mukai Farm and Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Would you like to help create a community artwork that will be on view at the Museum of History & Industry in Seattle? As part of an upcoming exhibit, Vashon artist Miya Sukune will show you how to create felt flowers that will be part of a hanachozu-inspired display. Hanachozu are floral displays seen at Japanese temples.This display will be a community offering in remembrance of the families separated from their belongings and traditions. Join us – open to all. See: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/community-crafternoon-2.

Omiyage Holiday Store – Nov 28-Dec 21; Wed-Sat, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Friends of JAMO will receive twice the normal discount that weekend. Enjoy our expanded holiday offerings in the museum shop. For more info, see: https://jamo.org.

Holiday Gala Dinner & Auction – Tue, Dec 2; 5-8:30 p.m. The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle. Japan-America Society of the St. of WA hosts its annual dinner and auction. JASSW’s most important fundraising event of the year. Your participation provides vital support for the society’s diverse programs in business, education, and the arts. Register at: https://jassw.org/holiday-dinner-auction-2025.

Small Business Holiday Market place – Sat, Dec 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. Hosted by the Small Business Program of Japan-America Society of the St of WA. A perfect place for holiday shopping. Support small businesses from various local communities and discover unique, handmade gifts and one-of-a-kind items. Enjoy tasty treats while you shop. Bring your family and friends! To help us plan and prepare for the event, please register in advance. It only takes a minute and helps us organize a better experience for everyone. See: https://jassw.info/event-6423755.

Free First Sunday – Sun, Dec 7; 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St (entrance on NW 4th Ave), Portland. Admission is free all day and includes access to the current exhibition, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland. This month’s activity is Furoshiki! Traditional Japanese wrapping cloths used to wrap or transport items and an eco-friendly alternative to wrapping paper. Visual directions for wrapping provided. Some cloths available along with items for visitors to practice on. Just in time for the holidays. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/event/december-free-first-sunday.

Tomodachi Gala – Tue, Dec 11; 6-8 p.m. Nippon Kan Theatre, 628 S. Washington St., Seattle. The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington will be hosting in Seattle’s historic building and it is the first in-person gala since 2019. Honoring composer Paul Chihara for his work in bringing together Japanese and American institutions with his unique blend of Western classical forms with rich Asian influences. Purchase tickets at: www.jcccw.org/products/tomodachi-2025. Questionsto: admin@jcccw.org.

Koto and Cello by SamaZama –Sun, Dec 21; 1:15-2:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Koto – a Japanese traditional musical instrument played by Masumi Timson and the cello played by Joseph Harchanko. “Samazama” is the Japanese word for variety. The SamaZama Duo combines esoteric nature of traditional and contemporary Japanese music with tango, jazz, blues and western classical music. Blending the instruments and music of Eastern and Western cultures. Included with daily admission. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-performance-koto-and-cello-by-samazama-2025-12-21.

Shop Unique Finds: Vendor Sneak Peak – Charaku Fine Japanese Teas specializes in traditionally crafted Japanese teas. Sourced from tea-growing regions in Japan and offers tea-related items that enhance the overall tea experience. This year, they have committed to support non-profit Ayame Kai in Seattle by donating 15% of tea-leaf sales (online only) through Dec 31 when “Ayame Kai” is noted at checkout. See: https://files.constantcontact.com/9d95f849201/5fc67a3a-7d50-4a6b-905c-c42866a73f00.pdf.