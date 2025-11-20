2025 Washin Kai Fall Lecture on TV series “Shogun”

“Binging Shogun: Can Historical Fiction Be Good for History?”

by David Spafford, Associate Professor of Premodern Japanese History at the University of Pennsylvania.

When Shogun came out last year, it was a commercial and critical success on release. The story of Shogun captures a moment of extraordinary significance, in such vivid detail, on such a vast canvas. In this talk, we take a closer look at the complexities of the period and unpack why this moment in particular mattered so much and how the show does (or doesn’t) help us understand it.

When: Monday, December 8, 2025, 6:00 – 7:15pm

Where: Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave., Seattle, WA or Online

Event information & tickets: https://townhallseattle.org/event/david-spafford

Cost: $10∼35 (Free for those 22 and under)