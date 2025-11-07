Come Celebrate the Season at the Small Business Holiday Marketplace!

Holiday Marketplace Hosted by the Small Business Program!

The 2025 holiday season is here!

Join us for the Small Business Holiday Marketplace, hosted by the Japan-America Society Small Business Program.

This event is the perfect place for holiday shopping, where you can support small businesses from various local communities while discovering unique, handmade gifts and one-of-a-kind items.

What to enjoy at the event:

Handmade art, crafts, accessories, and fashion items: Heartwarming, one-of-a-kind creations by local artists.

Heartwarming, one-of-a-kind creations by local artists. Unique, handmade gifts: Special presents and limited-edition items you won’t find anywhere else.

Special presents and limited-edition items you won’t find anywhere else. Drinks and snacks: Enjoy tasty treats while you shop.

Bring your family and friends and have fun finding your favorite items while getting into the holiday spirit.

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: NVC Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle, WA 98114

Website: https://jassw.info/event-6423755

Admission is free!

Come enjoy unique handmade items and local art, and make your holiday season extra special!

To help us plan and prepare for the event, please register in advance. It only takes a minute and helps us organize a better experience for everyone.