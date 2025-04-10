Calendar from April 11th Print Issue

ONGOING

What’s in a Name? – The restored Mukai Farm & Garden Fruit Barreling Plant will become the Vashon food hub but what should we call it? It will be the new home for Fern horn Bakery, a bigger space for Refill Vashon, the debut of Fuku Ferments’ s koji food products and VIGA’s commercial kitchen, freezer storage, community-available farm equipment and development of regional markets for Vashon fresh and preserved foods. If you have suggestions, contact a Mukai board member at: info@mukaifarmandgarden.orgor see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/about/about-friends-of-mukai/ .

Echoes of the Floating World – Now–Jan 4, 2026; Wed 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thu 10 a.m.–8 p.m., free 5-8 p.m.; Fri-Sun 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; closed Mon-Tue. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma. Striking collection of 18th, 19th and early 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints from the museum and others. Displayed alongside works by contemporary Northwest artists. This exhibition honors the rich legacy of ukiyo-e while exploring its cultural impact on today’s artistic expressions. See: https://www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/echoes-of-the-floating-world/ .

Building Wonder: Bonsai Tree houses by Dave Creek – Now-Dec 31, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.(closed Mon). In the Pavilion, Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th St, Federal Way. Six magical, tiny tree houses built into the branches of dearly departed bonsai trees. Each treehouse is a masterpiece of patience and wonder organically designed and crafted by Dave Creek. The exhibition glimpses into Creek’s creative journey, including his mobile “van life” studio where he worked on his craft on the road.

Earthen Elegance: The Ceramic Art of Bizen – Now-Jun 9, Wed-Mon, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed Tuesdays). Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Celebrates contemporary ceramic art and vessels that preserve a time-honored collaboration of earth, fire and the artist’s hand. Bizen is a ceramic center that has continued its unique form of pottery for over 900 years. See: https://japanesegarden.org/events/earthen-elegance-the-ceramic-art-of-bizen/ .

APRIL

Anime Auteurs: Metropolis – Sun, Apr 13, 4:30 p.m. SIFF Cinema Uptown, 167 Republican St, Seattle on the Seattle Center campus. New experience in cutting-edge animation featuring stunning imagery and unforgettable characters. Based on the classic comic created by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), written by Japanese anime legend Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira) and directed by Rintaro (Galaxy Express 999). Show up early to shop anime-inspired prints from local artist Boya Sun! For more info, see: https://www.siff.net/cinema/in-theaters/metropolis.

Small Business Support Program-Workshop online – Apr 14, 15, 28 & 30. WA St. Dept. of Commerce’s Small Business Resiliency Network and Japan-America Society of the St. of WA provides culturally and linguistically relevant support at no cost for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are non-native English speakers. Services include workshops on tax returns, legislative updates and food business incubation support. See: https://jassw.info/event-6133946.

Food Safety: Essential Basics for Food Business seminar – Tue, Apr 22, 6:00-7:30 p.m. Nisei Veteran’s Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 King St, Seattle. For those planning to start a food business or already in the industry. Covers essential food safety topics and key steps to safely launch your food venture. Topics include basic food business knowledge, cooking for business vs. home cooking, necessary licenses and permits, using commissary kitchens, shared kitchen safety and the Cottage Food License for small-scale operations. Sponsored by Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Register at, see: https://jassw.info/event-6121167.

Consolidating Constitutional Legitimacy in Japan: Concepts, Metrics and Pathways Forward, The Griffith and Patricia Way Lecture 2025 – Apr 22, 5:30 p.m. University of Washington, Kane Hall, second floor, Walker-Ames Room, 1410 NE Campus Pkwy, Seattle. Lecturer Kenneth Mori McElwain, professor of Comparative Politics at the Institute of Social Science, University of Tokyo and currently a visiting scholar at Columbia University. Reception to follow. Free and open to the public. RSVP at: bit.ly/4ijE2UR. For more info, see: https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/news/griffith-and-patricia-way-lecture-2025-kenneth-mori-mcelwain/. Sponsored by UW Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies Japan Studies Program.

Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience with Kelly Goto – Wed, Apr 23, 7:30p.m. Town Hall, The Wyn cote NW Forum, 11198th Ave (Entrance off Seneca St.), Seattle. In conversation with Lori Matsukawa, former television anchor, Kelly Goto blends her text with photos and memorabilia that help contextualize her father’s work. The late artist Sam Goto drew over 250 multi-paneled comic strips called Seattle Tomodachi (“friend of Seattle”) for The North American Post newspaper. It chronicled the lives and stories of early Japanese settlers and their Japanese-American children and other descendants. Drum performance by Seattle Kokon Taiko. Tickets at: https://www.seattlesamurai.com/.

Legacy Education Series: Estate Planning Essentials by Bo Lee from Senior Wealth Advisor at Beacon Pointe – Fri, Apr 25, 1:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700Sixth Ave S, Seattle. See: www.keironw.org.

First Annual Tacoma-Kitakyushu Children’s Day Festival – Sat, Apr 26; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Point Defiance Park near the Japanese Garden at the pagoda, 5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma. Features kendama, origami, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Hosted by the Tacoma-Kitakyushu Sister City Committee. TKCC.Childrens.Day@gmail.com.

Spring Work Party! – Sat, Apr26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mukai Farm &Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Join us for a day of community and contribution! Inside Crew: If you prefer staying dry and indoors, joinour team focusing on sprucing up the historic house. Outside Crew: For those who love the fresh air and getting their hands dirty. No matter your preference, there is a task for everyone! Bring comfortable clothes you do not mind getting dirty (or paint on!), sturdy shoes, and a can-do attitude! We will provide tools and refreshments. RSVP by April 12th so we can get a head countact: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfy9irzNd87k3l8yS5CVHlkDemCv74pCoeH75UbVlEzJbVXA/viewform.