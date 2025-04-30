Let Our Restaurant Expert Help Your Business Grow!

Due to popular demand, our hospitality expert is back! Whether you’re preparing to open a new restaurant, facing operational challenges, or aiming to improve customer satisfaction, this is your chance to get professional advice tailored to your needs.

Meet Dan Kezner, a restaurant consultant with over 30 years of hands-on experience in the food service industry. These free, one-hour individual consultations are designed to help food business owners and entrepreneurs succeed. Interpretation in Japanese is available upon request.