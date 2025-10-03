Exploring Japanese Language Education at John Stanford International School

By Ryoko Kato

NAP Contributor

John Stanford International School (JSIS) in Seattle, Washington offers a unique dual-language immersion program where students receive instruction in both Japanese and English. This immersive approach aims to cultivate bilingual proficiency and cultural understanding from an early age. We visited the school to observe two standout events: the annual “Japan Night” cultural celebration and a special soroban (Japanese abacus) class.

This spring, the school’s gymnasium buzzed with excitement as students, parents, and staff gathered for Japan Night. The atmosphere was vibrant, with Japanese language and culture taking center stage. Students from each class performed dances to popular Japanese songs like Kenshi Yonezu’s “Paprika” and Creepy Nuts’ “Bring Bang Bang Born,” showcasing their enthusiasm and connection to the culture.

The event also featured various cultural activity stations, including traditional games like the ring toss, koma (spinning top) making, and calligraphy. The yukata (summer kimono) dressing booth was particularly popular. All 20 available yukatas were in constant use and a line formed at the photograph booth for commemorative pictures.

Students participating in the special soroban class, learning traditional Japanese mental math techniques. Photo credit: Ryoko Kato

Special guests added to the evening’s appeal. Lori Matsukawa, former long-time news anchor at Seattle’s KING5 television station and prominent Japanese American figure, attended the event. She engaged with students, sharing her children’s book, Brave Mrs. Sato, which portrays the experiences of first-generation Japanese immigrants.

Additionally, Olympic Games silver medalist judoka Hiroaki Hiraoka delivered a dynamic judo demonstration, captivating the audience and adding to the event’s excitement. A few weeks later, JSIS hosted a special soroban class conducted entirely in Japanese. The session featured guest instructors Yuka Forrell from the Seattle Abacus Math School and Hidetaka Miyanaga from the Banshu Soroban Cooperative Association in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

Children enjoying yukata dressing at the Japan Night photo booth. Photo credit: Ryoko Kato

The class began with a video detailing the traditional manufacturing process of the Banshu soroban, a renowned Japanese craft. This was followed by demonstrations of basic soroban techniques and interactive quizzes. Students impressed everyone by quickly solving simple problems, and their proficiency shone through as they tackled two- and three-digit mental calculations and flash anzan (rapid mental arithmetic) exercises. When a student successfully completed a challenging flash anzan problem, the classroom erupted in cheers.

An engaging activity involved students competing to insert as many beads as possible into a beadless soroban frame within a set time. The lively session concluded with smiles and a deeper appreciation for this traditional Japanese tool.

Cynthia Simon Luke, a teacher at JSIS, shared her personal journey with the soroban. “I was born and raised in Hawaii, and during my middle and high school years, I attended the Araki Hiroya Soroban School. Under the guidance of Hideaki and Kyoko Oshima, I developed a deep passion for the soroban. Attending classes four times a week for 10 years, I achieved a five-dan level. The school became like a second home to me.

Currently, I serve as the English-side homeroom teacher for the second and third grades in the Japanese immersion program at JSIS. Twice a week after school, I volunteer to teach soroban to interested students. For Japan Night, I managed the soroban booth, driven by a desire to introduce more children to the joys of the abacus. Sharing my love for the soroban with the students was truly a delightful experience.”

Events like Japan Night and the special soroban class highlight JSIS commitment to embracing diverse cultures and providing enriching experiences beyond the classroom. By immersing students in Japanese language and traditions, the school nurtures empathy, cultural awareness, and a strong sense of identity, offering invaluable opportunities for personal growth.

“The Japanese immersion program at JSIS is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a vital cultural bridge within our community. Through this program, students gain a profound understanding of Japanese language and culture, enriching their learning experiences. Activities like Japan Night and the soroban class foster appreciation for diversity and mutual respect, preparing our students to contribute positively to our multicultural society. We view these efforts as an investment in our students’ futures and the broader community,” stated Principal Sam Abrams.