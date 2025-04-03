:: DOR ::

Japanese American Day of

Remembrance at Seattle University



By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

In February the 2025 Japanese American (JAs) Day of Remembrance was sponsored by Seattle University (SU) and the Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee. It was held in the Pigott Auditorium at SU. The day marked over 80 years since the signing of the U.S. Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942. It forced all persons of Japanese ancestry off the West Coast of the United States. This was the first time the event was held in a face-to-face format in five years since 2020 due to COVID-19.

︎Banner and poster of the 2025 Japanese American Day of Remembrance hanging at SU Pigott Auditorium. Photo credit: Takuya Izumi.

The program was split into two parts. In the first half of the program, a special screening of the documentary, The Tengu Club was shown. The club is a salmon fishing group that was formed by JAs in the Seattle, Washington area in the 1930s. This documentary focuses on unearthing the complicated history of racism that Japanese Americans faced. It showed how a bond in the community was formed through fishing which helped rebuild and preserve its culture. After the screening, the venue was filled with applause. There was also a panel discussion moderated by Lorraine Bannai, professor emeritus from SU School of Law.

In the second half of the program, the SU Hidaka Taiko Club performed. Founded in 2016, it was started by an exchange student from Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan. An exhibition about the JA community and World War II was also on display, which greatly enhanced the atmosphere of the hall.

To see the film, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfU9I-UMOGU.