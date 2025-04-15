:: DOR ::

UW Day of Remembrance:

Bridging Past and Present



By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

In February the Day of Remembrance, was presented by the University of Washington (UW) Nikkei Student Union at the Intellectual House on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Washington. The Day of Remembrance commemorates the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II in 1942.



The Day of Remembrance presentation at UW started with an impressive performance by UW Taiko Kai. Photo credit: Takuya Izumi.

The event started with an impressive performance by UW Taiko Kai. Vincent Schleitwiler, professor of American Ethnic Studies at UW, then gave a presentation on the history of the Nikkei community in Seattle before and after World War II. The final session was a panel discussion featuring Ann Kaneko, a filmmaker known for her personal films that weaved her intimate aesthetic with the complex intricacies of political reality. During the event, attendees also had the opportunity to make origami cranes with the support of the UW Origami Club. In Japan, origami cranes have long been a symbol of good luck, representing wishes for longevity, peace and fulfillment. However, on this occasion, they carried a special meaning—serving as a reminder to prevent tragedies like those of World War II from ever happening again.

Despite the heavy rain that day, many people attended, making the event a meaningful and productive gathering.