:: DOR :: Remembrance Gallery Hosts Day of Remembrance

Remembrance Gallery Hosts Day of Remembrance

Remembrance



By Sharon Sobie Seymour

NAP Contributor

The Puyallup Valley Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Day of Remembrance (DOR) event took place in February at the Washington State Fair Expo Hall in Puyallup, Washington.

Left to right: Miwa Tokunaga and Stan Shikuma leading visitors to the Remembrance Gallery using a singing bowl.

Photo credit: Ryan Kozu.

The program began with a land acknowledgment by Lesile Soule and Indigenous prayer song by Chris Esponda to recognize the PuyallupTribe’s Indian history and continued stewardshipof the land. Andrea Thayer, the fair’s chief experience officer, welcomed attendees, and emphasized their support of DOR and educating others about thishistory. Eileen Yamada Lamphere, president of the Puyallup Valley JACL, provided history and the need to keep sharing the story of the Japanese American World WarII incarceration in 1942.

Stan Shikuma giving an introduction prior to visitors entering the Remembrance Gallery. Photo credit: Ryan Kozu.

Irene Fujii Mano, a survivor of the Puyallup Assembly Centerand Minidoka, shared her personal experiences. Stan Shikuma, representing Tsurufor Solidarity and Seattle JACL, drew parallels between World War II American concentration camps and current migrant detention centers. He urged the over 200 guests in attendance to take action against current injustices and stop“repeating history”.

Visitors viewing the 7,500 names of those incarcerated at the Puyallup fairgrounds in 1942. Photo credit: Ryan Kozu.

After the program, Miwa Tokunaga and Shikuma led a procession of survivors and their families to the Remembrance Gallery using Japanese singing bowls. The remaining attendees were led to the gallery in smaller groups by docents, viewed the Silent Fair video, interacted with event co-sponsors, andenjoyed refreshments. Co-sponsors were Seattle JACL, Minidoka Pilgrimage Committee, Densho, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, Tsuru for Solidarity, and Puyallup JACL.