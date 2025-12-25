Event Calendar from December 26th Print Issue (New Year Issue)

ONGOING

Groove Bardos Exhibit – Now-Jan 9. Jack Straw, New Media Gallery, 4261 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle. Audio visual installation by Tara Tamaribuchi memorializing Gen-X rave culture. A re-reading of colonial museum display and materiality of the disco ball. Appointments recommended: call 206-634-0919 or email jsp@jackstraw.org. For more info, see: www.jackstraw.org/program/new-media-gallery.

Genealogy Drop-In Sessions – Free at library branches. Seattle Public Library is partnering with Seattle Genealogical Society to offer free monthly drop-in sessions at the Northeast and Magnolia branches that can help get started on your family history journey. Society volunteers can work with you one-on-one to identify best resources for research and explore specific questions. Reservations are not needed nor experience with genealogy. For more info, see: www.spl.org/genealogy.

Northeast Branch Meeting Room, 6801 35th Ave NE, Seattle

Thu, Jan 15; 2-3:30 p.m.

Magnolia Branch, 2801 34th Ave W, Seattle

Sat, Jan 24; 2-3:30 p.m.

Sogetsu Seattle Virtual Exhibition – Now-Jan19. Viewers can see free-flowing works unconstrained by convention and individuality from 2012 onward. See website at: https://seattlesogetsu.wixsite.com/home/2025-winter-exhibition.

JFF Theater Films – Top three films by views: #1. “Bento Harassment,” #2. “Restaurant From the Sky,” #3. “No Longer Heroine.” Free through Feb 3, 2026. See: https://news.jff.jpf.go.jp/mail/u/m?p=SzVWSs2L5U0cm3T_X. Japan Foundation’s online streaming platform to further popularize Japanese films and videos around the world. Set up a free account at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account.

Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – Now through Feb 8; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Photos from the studio of WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Arriving in newly incorporated Okanogan County, WA from Japan in 1903, Matsura became a popular portrait photographer for families in the area. For more info: https://jamo.org/matsura.

“I Am An American” – Nisei Soldier Experience Traveling Exhibit National Opening Event – Feb 20-22 at Presidio of San Francisco, California. Historic 3-day celebration features Salute to Service evening event, special programs, and an exclusive first look at the exhibit — available only during Opening Weekend before beginning its 11-city national tour. It tells of the Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) men/women who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Register now: www.classy.org/event/i-am-an-american-traveling-exhibit-opening-weekend/e627422. Pre-registration is required for all attendees, no on-site registration. Questions? Contact Joann Shin at joann@nvnvets.org.

Designing Nature: Elements of Harmony –Now-Feb 23, 2026; Wed–Mon, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Beautiful and captivating art from a range of artists based in locations throughout the world. Large-scale waterfall painting by famed, contemporary, nihonga painter Hiroshi Senju; bamboo sculpture from Tanabe Chikuunsai IV; artwork by acclaimed artist Honda Syoryu; selection of suiseki (landscape scene stones); and scale miniatures by local model maker Aimee Eng. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org.

New Archived Videos – Japanese College Fair, Fall 2025 – Available until Feb 28. Recordings now available at: https://japan-universities.com/en/event/collegefair_videos_2025fall.html. Whether a live session was missed or you want to revisit the content, it is now accessible. Questions? Contact Tomomi Nakamura at: seminar@us-lighthouse.com.

Language Learning – Learn Japan-style “Monozukuri” anytime, anywhere, free of charge. 12 self-study video tutorials, 20 Japanese corporate etiquette videos, and evaluation displayed immediately. Available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Thai, Indonesian, French, Vietnamese, Hindi, Bengali, Japanese. Click on the URL at: www.monoken.org.