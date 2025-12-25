Event Calendar from December 26th Print Issue (New Year Issue)

Groove Bardos Exhibit – Now-Jan 9. Jack Straw, New Media Gallery, 4261 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle. Audio visual installation by Tara Tamaribuchi memorializing Gen-X rave culture. A re-reading of colonial museum display and materiality of the disco ball. Appointments recommended: call 206-634-0919 or email jsp@jackstraw.org. For more info, see: www.jackstraw.org/program/new-media-gallery.
Genealogy Drop-In Sessions – Free at library branches. Seattle Public Library is partnering with Seattle Genealogical Society to offer free monthly drop-in sessions at the Northeast and Magnolia branches that can help get started on your family history journey. Society volunteers can work with you one-on-one to identify best resources for research and explore specific questions. Reservations are not needed nor experience with genealogy. For more info, see: www.spl.org/genealogy.
Northeast Branch Meeting Room, 6801 35th Ave NE, Seattle
Thu, Jan 15; 2-3:30 p.m.
Magnolia Branch, 2801 34th Ave W, Seattle
Sat, Jan 24; 2-3:30 p.m.
Sogetsu Seattle Virtual Exhibition – Now-Jan19. Viewers can see free-flowing works unconstrained by convention and individuality from 2012 onward. See website at: https://seattlesogetsu.wixsite.com/home/2025-winter-exhibition.
JFF Theater Films – Top three films by views: #1. “Bento Harassment,” #2. “Restaurant From the Sky,” #3. “No Longer Heroine.” Free through Feb 3, 2026. See: https://news.jff.jpf.go.jp/mail/u/m?p=SzVWSs2L5U0cm3T_X. Japan Foundation’s online streaming platform to further popularize Japanese films and videos around the world. Set up a free account at: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/mypage/register_account.
Frank S. Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – Now through Feb 8; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St, Portland. Photos from the studio of WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Arriving in newly incorporated Okanogan County, WA from Japan in 1903, Matsura became a popular portrait photographer for families in the area. For more info: https://jamo.org/matsura.
“I Am An American” – Nisei Soldier Experience Traveling Exhibit National Opening Event – Feb 20-22 at Presidio of San Francisco, California. Historic 3-day celebration features Salute to Service evening event, special programs, and an exclusive first look at the exhibit — available only during Opening Weekend before beginning its 11-city national tour. It tells of the Nisei (second generation Japanese Americans) men/women who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Register now: www.classy.org/event/i-am-an-american-traveling-exhibit-opening-weekend/e627422. Pre-registration is required for all attendees, no on-site registration. Questions? Contact Joann Shin at joann@nvnvets.org.
Designing Nature: Elements of Harmony –Now-Feb 23, 2026; Wed–Mon, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, Pavilion Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Beautiful and captivating art from a range of artists based in locations throughout the world. Large-scale waterfall painting by famed, contemporary, nihonga painter Hiroshi Senju; bamboo sculpture from Tanabe Chikuunsai IV; artwork by acclaimed artist Honda Syoryu; selection of suiseki (landscape scene stones); and scale miniatures by local model maker Aimee Eng. For more info, see: https://japanesegarden.org.
New Archived Videos – Japanese College Fair, Fall 2025 – Available until Feb 28. Recordings now available at: https://japan-universities.com/en/event/collegefair_videos_2025fall.html. Whether a live session was missed or you want to revisit the content, it is now accessible. Questions? Contact Tomomi Nakamura at: seminar@us-lighthouse.com.
Language Learning – Learn Japan-style “Monozukuri” anytime, anywhere, free of charge. 12 self-study video tutorials, 20 Japanese corporate etiquette videos, and evaluation displayed immediately. Available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Thai, Indonesian, French, Vietnamese, Hindi, Bengali, Japanese. Click on the URL at: www.monoken.org.
Seattle Chinatown Book Club – Sun, Dec 28, 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mama’s Bookstore, 608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Club meets every last Sun of the month. Follow: @seattlechinatownbooclub on Instagram or see: www.seattlechinatownid.com/local-events
Shop Unique Finds: Vendor Sneak Peak – Charaku Fine Japanese Teas specializes in traditionally crafted Japanese teas, sourced from tea-growing regions in Japan, and offers tea-related items that enhancethe overall tea experience. This year, they have committed to support Ayame Kai in Seattle by donating 15% of tea-leaf sales (online only) through Dec 31 when “Ayame Kai”is noted at checkout. See: https://files.constantcontact.com/9d95f849201/5fc67a3a-7d50-4a6b-905c-c42866a73f00.pdf.
Seattle JACL Volunteers & Members – Sat, Jan 10; 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are co-sponsoring a community mochitsuki event and need volunteers. Fun opportunity to support this event and meet other volunteers. Help cover the morning shifts between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. No experience required. Training provided as well as light snacks and refreshments. Participate in mochi making, mochi tasking and ozoni tasting. Free for Seattle JACL members to attend but space is limited. RSVP required. To volunteer or to attend, contact: Tsuki Nomura-Henley at: snowy3000@gmail.com.
Second Annual Mochitsuki Event – Sat, Jan 10; 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. Celebrate by helping with vegetable prep, and mochi pounding and rolling. Then have some Hataka-style ozoni, mochi with various toppings, and more! $5 per person. Sign-up with only your local kenjinkais or community organization.Questions? Contact Christina at:swadener8sea2fuk@yahoo.com or 206-919-7194.
36th Annual Mochitsuki – Sat, Jan 10; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Woodward Middle School, 9125 Sportsman Club Rd NE, Bainbridge Island. Sponsored by the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community. Free; donations accepted. Free shuttles from Bethany Lutheran and Island Churches 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tickets are first come, first served for Seattle Kodon Taiko performances 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Group dance lessons 12:45-1:45 p.m. Sushiko and Grillipino food available for purchase, mochi pounding, learn to play GO, origami making, t-shirt sales, and educational displays. For more info, see: https://bijac.org/event/mochi-tsuki-2026.
Remembrance: Felt Flowers Honoring World War II Incarcerees – Sat, Jan 10; 1–3 p.m. Museum of History and Industry, Microsoft Lakefront Pavilion, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. Create community artwork for museum display. As part of Tadaima: Bringing Seattle’s Boys’ and Girls’ Day Dolls Home, Vashon artist Miya Sukune will teach felt flower–making for a hanachozu-inspired display. Hanachozu are floral displays seen at Japanese temples. This display, opening Feb 14, will be a community offering ahead of Day of Remembrance. It will honor Japanese Americans affected by the World War II incarceration. Free with registration at: https://mohai.org/event/remembrance-felt-flowers-honoring-world-war-ii-incarcerees/. For more info, email: programs@mohai.org.
Kiyoshi Awazu (1929-2009) Poster Sale and IFCA Foster Youth Art Exhibition – Jan 10-17, 12-7 p.m. daily. 11035 – 17th Ave NE, Seattle. Opening Night: Sat, Jan 10; 5-8 p.m., light dinner and drinks. RSVP at: info@ifcaseattle.org or call 206-661-8225. Poster catalog,see: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:e1019598-1902-434b-917e-6b73c657a97f. 300+ Awazu posters (1969–1992) and prints for sale in support of International Foster Care Alliance. Supported by the U.S.-Japan Foundation. See: https://ifcaseattle.org/index.html.
Portland Shishimai Kai at Oshogatsu – Sun, Jan11; 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland. Portland Shishimai Kai presents Edo Kotobuki Jishi – the celebratory, traditional, lion dance of Tokyo, Japan. Taiko drums, shinobue flute, and atarigane percussion accompany the dancer. Performed for hundreds of years in Japan to bring good luck to communities and chase away evil. For more info, see: www.eienhunterishikawa.com/portland-shishimai-kai or https://japanesegarden.org/events/o-shogatsu-festival-japanese-new-year-2026.
Masa Ishikawa Trio – Sat, Jan 17; 3-4:30 p.m. Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 1518 S WA St, Seattle. Featuring Masa Ishikawa (keys), Tim Carey (bass), and Greg Campbell (drums). Masa is originally from Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan and currently living in Virginia. He mainly plays jazz piano and composes. He was a student in Seattle from 2003 to 2006. $20 at the door, $10 for students, and free for children under 10. Cash and credit card accepted. For more info, see: bio: www.jmu.edu/music/people/profiles/ishikawa-masa.shtml or YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCuUZLU9XzTMeK9evGndUUlg. https://seattlekoyasan.com.
Seattle Fukushima New Year’s Party – Sun, Jan18, 1 p.m. At Terry’s Kitchen restaurant, 5625 – 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. RSVP at seattlefukushian@gmail.com by Jan 4th.
David Guterson with Karen Maeda Allman – Evelyn in Transit – Thu, Jan 22; 7:30 p.m. Town Hall Seattle 720 Seneca St, Seattle. Bainbridge writer Guterson’s new novel Evelyn in Transit is about what it means to live a righteous life. Known for his award-winning novel Snow Falling on Cedars. For tickets, see: https://townhallseattle.org/event/david-guterson.
Hiroshima Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition –Sun, Jan 25; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Seattle Judo Dojo, 1510 S WA St, Seattle. Nuclear Weapons Awareness presents the exhibition from renowned Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan. Designed to help better understand immense impact of nuclear arms and encourage a collective commitment towards disarmament and peace. Free admission. For more info, see: https://nuclearweapons-awareness.org
Integrating Charitable Giving into Your Estate & Tax Planning – Fri, Jan 23; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 6th Ave S, Seattle. Free community seminar with Bo Lee (Beacon Pointe) on donor-advised funds and smart charitable giving. Part of Keiro NW’s Legacy Education Series – Smart Strategies. Register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNNmHfDeK9BlzeUCL6alFsmD0TxXIeXsGqvSVc9mZxZKMkHQ/viewform or email at: khicks@keironw.org.
Kumamoto Kenjinkai Shinnenkai New Year Party – Sat, Jan 24; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. RSVP to Miae Aramori at miaec@hotmail.com.
55th Anniversary Commemoration Hatsugama – Sun, Jan 25 Bellevue Children’s Academy, North Campus, Satellite 2, 14719 NE 29th Pl, Bellevue. Sponnsored by the Seattle Association of Chado Tankokai. Learn about first tea gathering in January to celebrate the new year and participate! Invite your friends and family! Registration: Morning session at 10:30 a.m., https://teaceremonyseattle.org/events/hatsugama-2026-am/. Afternoon session at 1:30 p.m., https://teaceremonyseattle.org/events/hatsugama-2026-pm/. Registration deadline is January 5. Please note the venue will be different from previous years. For more info, email at: satellite@bcacademy.com or call: 425-748-8731, option 4.
Preparation for Returning to Japan – Dual-Base Living and Mobile Lifestyles – Free online seminar exploring retirement and dual living in Japan and the U.S. [Part 1] Presentation on a senior care facility welcoming residents from overseas. [Part 2] Expert guidance for returning to Japan. Advance registration required at: www.us-lighthouse.com/second-life/webinar_second-life.html. Archived stream will be available later (benefit to only registered participants).
[US West Coast Time]
Tue, Jan 27 & Thu, Jan 29; 5 p.m. onwards.
[Hawaii Time]
Tue, Jan 27 & Thu, Jan 29, 3 p.m. onwards.
[US East Coast Time]
Tue, Jan 27 & Thu, Jan 29; 8 p.m. onwards.
[Japan Time]
Wed, Jan 28 & Fri, Jan 30; 10 a.m. onwards.