Calendar from October Print Issue

– 220 Volunteers Needed! – Sat, Oct 11; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue. Free and open to the public. Highlights include rakugo by Katsura Sunshine, a mikoshi from Canada, prize-winning contests including a new Beyblade contest, and a special Hiroshima & Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition commemorating 80 years since the bombings and the 100th year of the Showa era. Enjoy tea ceremony, calligraphy, taiko drums, kamishibai storytelling, and much more! We are recruiting 200 volunteers and 20 mikoshi carriers. Volunteers get a T-shirt, snacks, and certificates.

Sign up:

Mikoshi only:

Questions? E-mail: – 220 Volunteers Needed! – Sat, Oct 11; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue. Free and open to the public. Highlights include rakugo by Katsura Sunshine, a mikoshi from Canada, prize-winning contests including a new Beyblade contest, and a special Hiroshima & Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition commemorating 80 years since the bombings and the 100th year of the Showa era. Enjoy tea ceremony, calligraphy, taiko drums, kamishibai storytelling, and much more! We areVolunteers get a T-shirt, snacks, and certificates.Sign up: bit.ly/2025JWVolunteers Mikoshi only: bit.ly/JWMikoshi2025 Questions? E-mail: JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu

ONGOING

Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form – Now-Sun, Jan 4, 2026; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave N, Seattle. Showcasing the evolution of visual storytelling from traditional graphic forms to modern digital innovations. This special exhibition features the largest-ever selection of original Asian comic artwork and includes over 400 pieces from countries such as Japan, China, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, and Vietnam. For more info, see: https://www.mopop.org/exhibitions/asian-comics. For tickets, see: https://www.mopop.org/tickets. Frank S.Matsura: Portraits From the Borderland – now-Feb 8, 2026; W-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m., SU 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. Featuring photographs from WA-based Japanese photographer Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913), alongside period-specific regalia from Indigenous communities of the Columbia River Plateau. Matsura became a popular portrait photographer and created some of the most visually potent and nuanced images of Indigenous people from the era. For more info, see: https://jamo.org/matsura/. Back Home – Utopia in Seattle exhibit – Now-Sun, Jul 26, 2026. Wed-Sun, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A vibrant reimagining of ancestral connection and cultural exchange. Curated by Paradice Avenue Souf, a South Seattle collective rooted in Black and Brown solidarity, the exhibit builds on their 2022 debut. Explore the deep ties between Asian and Black communities shaped by the maritime Silk Road trade. Rediscover the shared histories and envision what it takes to build a more resilient, equitable, and connected city. For more info, see: https://www.wingluke.org/back-home-utopia-in-seattle. Japanese Culture Portal Site – Free at: https://www.ohboshi.com. Part 1: Explanatory videos on various topics related to Japan. For example, it explains “Keigo” (Japanese honorific language) and the “-san” suffix from a cultural perspective. Part 2: Features a collection of Western books about Japan. For instance, download works by authors such as Eliza Ruhamah Scidmore and Lafcadio Hearn. Free of charge. Part 3: “Readers’ Corner” where Japanese books can be downloaded, such as traditional Japanese folk tales that are considered common knowledge for Japanese people. Free of charge. Questions? Contact: Takeshi Fujita, Ohsei Research Institute at: info@ohboshi.com. “Moved, Touched & Inspired” – Japan Foundation launched JFF Theater, an online streaming platform to popularize Japanese films and videos around the world. It is aimed to reach out to international audiences, foster connections and inspire exchanges among Japanese film fans, both new and old alike. JFF Theater distributes free Japanese films and videos worldwide with multilingual subtitles and can be viewed anytime, anywhere. For more info, see: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/about/. What is your Asian+American story? – Short film distributed nationally and culminating in a powerful invitation to the public. TAAF (The Asian American Foundation) is encouraging Asian Americans and allies across America to join the conversation by sharing their stories on social media using #AsianPlusAmerican and tagging @TAAForg. The campaign aims toward diverse voices, experiences, and identities that shape the Asian American community — and to show the world what it truly means to be both Asian and American. To learn more about the “Asian+American” campaign, visit https://www.taaf.org/our-work/asian-plus-american and view the public service announcement, “Beyond, Together.”

SEPTEMBER

Art in the Garden: A Sculpture Walk– Sat-Sun,Sep 27-28; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kubota Garden,10915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. See many stone sculpture and their creators from NW Stone Sculptors Assoc. Some pieces are for sale! The event is free and open to the public. Follow signs to the Terrace. For more info, see: https://kubotagarden.org/index.html. C-ID Night Market– Sat, Sep 27; 1-9 p.m. Sixth Ave S & S King St, Seattle. Free, all-ages street festival provides locals and visitors a unique open-air market experience at night. Find dozens of local street vendors offering food, arts and crafts, and more. Cultural performances including a lion dance, taiko, and martial arts demonstrations will take place under the red arch in Hing Hay Park as the sun sets. For more info, see: https://www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/c-id-night-market.

OCTOBER