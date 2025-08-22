Event Calendar from September Print Issue

ONGOING

Ichiro: A Global Baseball Icon – now-Sep 29; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle. In honor of Ichiro Suzuki’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, MOHAI presents a special display celebrating the legendary outfielder’s career. View rare game-used artifacts from Orix BlueWave and Seattle Mariners. A full-length cutout of Ichiro invites fans to snap a selfie! For more info, see: https://mohai.org/visit/ or e-mail: information@mohai.org or telephone: 206-324-1126.

AUGUST

Living with Glass Demo & Talk – Sat, Aug 30; 1:00-5:30 p.m. Pratt Fine Arts Center, 1902 S Main St, Seattle. See and learn about glass blowing. Also, visit Kobo Gallery, 604 S Jackson St, Seattle. See glass object for everyday through Sep 27. Curated by artist Sayuri Fukuda. Showcasing unique, contemporary glass work by Pacific Northwest artists. 21 artists from Seattle, Tacoma, and Portland. For more info, see: https://koboseattle.com/

Summerween Time! – Sat, Aug 30; 2-5 p.m. International District/Chinatown Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room (next to the library), 719 Eighth Ave S, Seattle. Registration is not required. Join us for story time, crafts, and free cake! Costumes are encouraged, so come dressed to impress in your summer-spooky best! For more info on the center, call: 206-233-0042. For more info on the library, call: 206-386-4636.

Genki Wellness Program: Sumi-e Workshop – Fri, Aug 29; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Led by artist Hiroko Nagatomo. This relaxing/meditative class is free and open to all. It offers a hands-on introduction to traditional Japanese ink wash painting technique. All materials provided. No prior experience is necessary. Space is limited. RSVP to Tomoko at: tfaasuamalie@keironw.org or 206-726-6474.

NVC Foundation Golf Tournament – Mon, Sep 15; 11 a.m. Fairwood Golf & Country Club, 17070 – 140th Ave SE, Renton. Early entry registration before Aug 24. For questions, contact Warren Higa at: warren.j.higa@gmail.com or Denise Inaba at: inabad@aol.com .

SEPTEMBER

Music in the Garden – Shakuhachi with Patrick Johnson – Free First Thursday, Thu, Sep 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Learn more at: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2025/9/4/shakuhachi or www.seattlebambooflute.org.

Moon Viewing – Day 1 – Fri, Sep 5, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Experience the magic of moon viewing in the garden. Registration required at: https://sjgevents.square.site/. For more info, see: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2025/9/5/moon-viewing.

Tokyo Groove Jyoshi – Fri & Sun, Sep 5 & 7. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 – 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Fri – Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Sun – Doors open 12 p.m. with buffet. Seahawks kick-off 1 p.m. Show begins at (about) 4:30 p.m. Net proceeds benefiting the Seattle Buddhist Temple arson restoration and building fund. Purchase tickets at: www.eventbrite.com then search Tokyo Groove Jyoshi. For more info, see: www.TerrysKitchenBellevue.com.

Annual Fall Plant Sale – Sat, Sep 6; 9 a.m.-1p.m. Kubota Garden Foundation, 10915 -51st Ave S, Seattle. Unique plant varieties, including maples, dwarf conifers, shrubs, perennials & native plants similar to those found in Kubota Garden. Suitable for any size garden. Experts on site to provide advice. All proceeds benefit the foundation and help to provide events and programs at the garden. For more info, see https://kubotagarden.org/index.html.

6th Annual Japan Festival – Sat, Sep 6; 1-5 p.m. Mukai Farm and Garden,18017 – 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Taiko drumming performances, washi lampshade demonstrations, bento boxes, Children’s Village, Spirit Garden for adults. Free and donations welcome. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org.

Moon Viewing – Day 2 – Sat, Sep 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lk WA Blvd E, Seattle. Experience the magic of moon viewing in the garden. Registration required at: https://sjgevents.square.site/. For more info, see: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2025/9/5/moon-viewing.

Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play – Thu-Sat, Sep 6-20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2p.m. Theatre Off Jackson, 409 – 7th Ave S, Seattle. PNW premiere by Keiko Green, former Seattle actor/playwright now exploding across the country. It is a fun fantasy using humor to show the darker realities Asian Americans faced throughout history. It’s inspirational acknowledging real issues while offering an uplifting story line. Great show for multiple generations. Special shows:

• Sep 13 & 20, 2 p.m. – Special Sat matinees.

• Sep 16 & 17, 7:30 p.m. – Industry nights.

• Sep 13, 2 p.m. – Relaxed sensory performance.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/pork-filled/exotic-deadly. For more info, email: tix@porkfilled.com or text (206) 486-0375 or go to www.porkfilled.com.Co-production between Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions.

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival – Sun, Sep 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall,Mural Amphitheatre, and Fisher Rooftop, 305 Harrison St, Seattle. Free and open to the public. Pre-festival cultural workshops Sat, Sep 6, Seattle Center Armory Lofts. See: https://livealohafestival.regfox.com/2025-pre-festival-live-aloha-cultural-workshops. Headliner – Kamalei Kawa’a, Grammy nominated and four-time nominated Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner. Top 20 contestant on Season 25 of The Voice television program. Keiki (children) Korner 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. For more info, see: seattlelivealohafestival.com or telephone at (206) 650-4882. The festival is part of the Seattle Center Festál series.

First Hill Lion’s Annual Pancake Breakfast – Sat, Sep 13; 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 – 24th Ave S, Seattle. This annual event raises funds to support – Nikkei Manor, Kawabe House, and Kin On in Seattle. Come enjoy delicious pancakes while helping to make a difference in the lives of local seniors. $15 per person. Purchase tickets from a First Hill Lions Club member or at Nikkei Manor, 206-726-6474.

65th Convention of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad – Wed-Fri, Sep 17-19; hybrid. Theme is “Nikkei Communities in a World of Growing Confusion and Uncertainites – In Search of New Connections”. The convention is to furnish opportunities for Japanese descendants all over the world to discuss challenges of Nikkei community; ways of cooperation between Nikkei communities themselves or with Japan; and deepen mutual understanding among each other. We also welcome non-descendants who have interest in Nikkeis, Nikkei communities, and are active members of Nikkei organizations. On-site locations:

JICA Ichigaya

10-5 Ichigaya Honmuracho,

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-8433

KIUN CLUB

Kaiun Building,

2-6-4 Hirakawa-cho,

Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0093

Registration due Sep 1: In-person registration, see: https://jadesas.or.jp/en/the-convention-knk/. Online registration, see: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8CtlKop6TgG7zOOu0oTjxA#/registration.

Karaoke Gathering – Thu, Sep18; 6-8 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Free for prefectural associations and Japanese organizations in WA. Donations welcome! Bring a dish he potluck. All are also welcome! Questions? Contact: Christina Swedner at: 206-919-7194 or Swadener8Sea2Fuk@yahoo.com.

C-ID Night Market – Sat, Sep 27; 1-9 p.m. Sixth Ave S & S King St, Seattle. Free, all-ages street festival provides locals and visitors a unique open-air market experience – at night. Find dozens of local street vendors offering food, arts and crafts, and more. Cultural performances including a lion dance, taiko, and martial arts demonstrations will take place under the red arch in Hing Hay Park as the sun sets. For more info, see: https://www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/c-id-night-market.

Back Home – Utopia in Seattle exhibit – Fri, Aug 29–Sun, Jul 26, 2026. Wed-Sun, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, Seattle.A vibrant reimagining of ancestral connection and cultural exchange. Curated by Paradice Avenue Souf, a South Seattle collective rooted in Black and Brown solidarity. The exhibit builds on their 2022 debut. Explore the deep ties between Asian and Black communities shaped by the maritime Silk Road trade. Rediscover the shared histories and envision what it takes to build a more resilient, equitable, and connected city. For more info, see: https://www.wingluke.org/back-home-utopia-in-seattle.