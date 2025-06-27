Event Calendar from July Printed Issue

ONGOING

Marsha Aizumi – Okaeri’s founder and chair was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a form of pre-leukemia, which requires a stem cell transplant. However, a donor match is needed first. Please help by joining the National Marrow Donor Program today at: https://my.nmdp.org/s/join?language=en_US&joinCode=OKAERI .

“Moved, Touched & Inspired” – Japan Foundation launched JFF Theater, an online streaming platform to popularize Japanese films and videos around the world. JFF Theater distributes free Japanese films and videos worldwide with multilingual subtitles and can be viewed anytime, anywhere. For more info, see: https://en.jff.jpf.go.jp/about/ .

Host High School Students from Japan Jul 26 – Aug 17. North American Nippon Educational Services is looking for 12-14 families to host. Students will attend classes at NW Sch. Summer Program in Capitol Hill, Seattle during the week. For more info, contact: naneskanzaki@gmail.com or call 206-484-1972.

JUNE

Join Team JACL Seattle! 2025 ACRS Walk for Rice – Sat, Jun 28. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Seward Park, 5900 Lk WA Blvd. S, Seattle. Join Team JACL Seattle as funds are raised for the ACRS Food Bank, one of the only major food banks focusing on food-specific Asian/NHPI palates. See: https://give.acrs.org/team/656339 .

JULY

Mukai Studio Ghibli Festival 2025 – Jul 8, 15, 22 & 29; 7 p.m. Mukai Farm and Garden, 18017 107th Avenue SW, Vashon. The Boy and the Heron, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo, and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. Unfortunately, to secure licensing from Ghibli Studios, we had to agree to minimum admission charge of $6. This differs from our original “donation only” policy, but we guarantee that no one will be denied admission if they do not have $6. We will cover it another way. Of course, donations on top of the admission fee are warmly accepted. For more info, see: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/ghiblifest/.

Summer Night Markets in SeaTac – Wed, Jul 9, Angle Lake Park 5-8 p.m. & Wed, Jul 30, Riverton Park 5-8 p.m.The Summer Night Market series throughout SeaTac is a vibrant community event that brings together local vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities. Angle Lake Park, 19408 Int’l Blvd, Seatac. Riverton Park, 4101 S 131st St, Tukwila. For more info, see: https://www.seattlesouthside.com/events/summer-night-market-at-angle-lake/or https://www.seattlesouthside.com/events/summer-night-market-at-riverton-park/.

C-ID Celebration – Sat, Jul 12; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, 423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Aligning with the City of Seattle’s “Road to Downtown Recovery Plan”. Free, multicultural entertainment, activities for kids and family, raffles, games, and more! For more info see: https://www.seattlecidcelebration.com/

JCCCW Call for Volunteers! – Sat – Sun, Jul 12-13; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (plus clean-up). Seattle Uwajimaya, 600 Fifth Ave S, Seattle. Join the Japanese Cultural and Community Center in Seattle for Natsu Matsuri at the Seattle Uwajimaya. At the booth, help promote all JCCCW does, as well as run the Water Yo-Yo Fishing activity. Signup at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-0ONkkf3SSJw1ovLahbMbQojD8fuQLFh0MITf9sDfJlqqPQ/viewform. Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator, Damien Craig, at getinvolved@jcccw.org.

Karaoke Meet-Up – Thu, Jul 17, 6 -8 p.m. JCCCW 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Every third Thu of the month. (Next ones: Aug 21 and Sep 18.) All kenjinkai clubs and Nikkei community networks welcomed. Free for active kenjinkai club or Nikkei organization membership. Donations and potluck dinner welcomed. Future event: Red, White & Blue Karaoke Contest, Sun, Oct 19; 12 p.m. Location TBA. Questions? Contact: Christina Swadener via e-mail at: Swadener8Sea2Fuk@yahoo.com or telephone: 206-919-7194.

enTaiko, Japanese Drumming – Fri, Jul 18; 12 p.m. Murray Scholls Library Branch, 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Ste 102, Beaverton. Summer performance for kids and families. Visit https://www.entaiko.org/new-events. For more info, visit www.Beaverton Library.org or call the library at 503-644-2197.

Seattle Bon Odori – Sat-Sun, Jul 19-20; 3-8 p.m. 1427 S Main St, Seattle. Traditional dance, drumming, food, beer garden, kid’s activities, and info booths. See: https://seattlebetsuin.org/2025-bon-odori/.

White River Buddhist Temple Bon Odori – Sat, Jul 26; 4-9:30 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way North, Auburn. Public is invited to obon dancing, food booths, beer garden, taiko performances by Okinawa Kenjin Kai Matsuri and Seattle Matsuri groups. For more info, see: https://www.facebook.com/events/2171461586649886/ or call: 253-833-1442.

Nikkei Manor’s Bon Odori Summer Festival – Sun, Jul 27; 1-4 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. Come see taiko drumming, food, local vendors, kimono photo shoots, bake sale, and kids’ activities. Stop by the Keiro NW booth and see its 50th anniversary display. Free and open to the public. Please note: street parking only. Bake sale and Ayame Kai Guild vendor booth proceeds benefit Nikkei Manor Assisted Living community and Kokoro Kai Adult Day Center. Currently accepting vendor applications. For more information,visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/xY5hR4f/BonOdori or contact communications@keironw.org.

Japanese-American Scholarship Program – TH, Jul 31 deadline by e-mail only. Sponsored by the Association of Japanese Abroad and Nippon Foundation. This year, the program will expand to N. America (Canada, U.S. mainland, Hawai’i, etc.)allowing wider range of Japanese descendants to apply. For more info, see: https://nikkeischolarship.org/jp/oubo012.