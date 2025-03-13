Calendar from March 14th Print Issue

MARCH

Movies at Mukai: Alley Cat – Thu, Mar 13, 7 p.m. Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. Retired and brain-injured boxer who adopts a stray cat. Unfortunately, the cat strays off and is subsequently adopted by a punk mechanic. They become rivals, competing for the cat’s affection but ultimately become partners in the fight to protect a young single mother from her evil ex-husband. https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/moviesmukai/

Calling All Poets. Can You Haiku? – Friends of Mukai is calling on poets both near and far to enter the 2025 Haiku Festival and Contest. This is the sixth year for Mukai Farm and Garden. Submittals welcomed March 18 – April 14. See: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/haiku-festival-submissions/.

MOVE ON — Creative Movement Class – Thu, Mar 20, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Epworth United Methodist Church 1333 SE 28th Ave, Portland. MOVE ON is a movement class by the Japanese American Museum of Oregon held on the first and third Thursday of each month designed for physical and emotional health. Class is before Ikoi No Kai lunch at Epworth and led by Chisao Hata. RSVP is not required but encouraged by emailing ikoinokai7@gmail.com or chisao@jamo.org. Please check JAMO.org/events to confirm dates.

Artist Panel: Radical Empathy, the Power of Memory and the Freedom of Irony – Sat, Mar 22, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Museum of Northwest Art, La Conner, 121 South First Street, La Conner. Artist panel with ceramic artists Patti Warashina, Tip Toland, Claudia Fitch, and Emily Counts on the expressive possibilities of the ceramic medium for creating space for critical agency and empowerment. RSVP at: https://www.monamuseum.org/events/artist-panel-march22

Glass in Bloom: An Ikebana Exhibition – Sat, Mar 22 – Sun, Mar 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock Street, Tacoma. Ikebana International Seattle Chapter 19 and Tacoma-Olympia Chapter 147 collaborating with the Museum of Glass for two days. Ribbon cutting ceremony by Consul General of Japan in Seattle on Sat, Mar 22, 11 a.m. Ikebana demonstration 1-3 p.m., Mar 22-23. For more info, see: https://www.museumofglass.org/ikebana.

Shared Kitchen Open House Visit – Wed, Mar 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. Those looking to start a food business or already running one, we would like to introduce our shared kitchen! Make reservations at: https://jassw.info/event-6099402. An e-mail will be received with important info before the open house. Gated parking lot available. Questions? Contact: smallbiz@jassw.org.

Volunteers needed – Fri, Mar 28 at the University of Washington campus, Seattle and Sat, March 29 at the historic Nippon Kan Theater, Seattle. JCCCW is hosting two screenings of the film “Kintsukuroi” with the film’s production crew. Contact Damien Craig at: getinvolved@jcccw.org. Info about the screenings can be found at: https://www.jcccw.org/kintsukuroi-film-screening.

Yamato Drummers – Thu, Mar 27, 4:00 p.m. – Sat, Mar 29, 2:30 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, Seattle. See: www.ticketsales.com. Japanese drum group based in Asuka Village, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Film Screening: Kintsukuroi: The Lives of Two Families from Pre-War to the Concentration Camps – Fri, Mar 28, 7 p.m., University of Washington, Architecture Hall, Room Arc 147, 1410 NE Campus Parkway, Seattle; Sat, Mar 29, 5 p.m., Nippon Kan Theater, 628 S. Washington Street, Seattle. See: https://www.jcccw.org/kintsukuroi-film-screening.

June Kuramoto with Kimo Cornwell of Hiroshima Band – Sat, Mar 29, 8:30 p.m. and Sun, Mar 30, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. VIP seating – $55 includes: early entry 2 hrs before showtime (not reserved), meet and greet, and autographed CD. General admission – $40 includes: open seating 1 hr before showtime. No early entry (not reserved). Seating limited. Please purchase early. No refunds or exchanges between event dates. See: https://terryskitchen-catering.hrpos.heartland.us/menu and scroll down.