Calendar from February 14th Print issue

Day of Remembrance(DOR) Events:

February 19, 1942, is significant in American history whereby U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. It gave the U.S. Army authority during

World War II to remove Japanese and Japanese Americans living in Washington,

Oregon and California. Below are some remaining events occurring in the Puget

Sound area in remembrance:

The Tengu Club – Sun, Feb 16, 1-4 p.m. Seattle University Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave, Seattle. 12 p.m. exhibits open. 1 p.m. The Tengu Club documentary film and performance by Hidaka Taiko begins. Free admission – all are welcome! A benefit for

the 2025 Minidoka Pilgrimage. By the Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee. See:

https://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/copy-of-2025-minidoka-pilgrimage.

Erin Shigaki Talk – Tue, Feb 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline (north Seattle), Main Dining Room (MDR), Room 9215 Shoreline. Local artist and community activist Shigaki will present Never Again Is Now: Remembering Japanese American Incarceration and lead a mural-making workshop. Sushi and Japanese snacks will be provided. See: https://www.shoreline.edu/calendars/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D180668685.

Removed by Force film – Tue, Feb 18, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Wheelock Student Center, Rasmussen Rotunda. Join UPS, Puyallup Valley JACL and Olympia JACL for a screening of the documentary on the

unlawful evictions of Japanese Americans in Hawai’i during World War II. This film

was written by UPS alumnus William Kaneko. He and director Ryan Kawamoto will

host a Q&A session after the screening. A specially curated menu of appetizers will be served. For more info, see: https://www.pugetsound.edu/events/japanese-american-day-remembrance-2025.

WA St. Legislative Resolution – Wed, Feb 19, 10 a.m. Legislative Chambers, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia. WA St. Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos and Sen. Bob Hasegawa sponsor the annual resolution in the state legislature in remembrance of Executive Order 9066. Limited seating. RSVP to: Sarah Ellerbrock at Sarah.Ellerbrock@leg.wa.gov.

Stop Repeating History: Days of Remembrance and Resistance – Wed, Feb 19, 10-11 a.m. Pike Place Market entrance, 85 Pike Street, Seattle. The group will be wearing 1940s clothing and walking toward “expulsion.” “Call to Action” postcards will be distributed. By Tsuru for Solidarity. For more info, see: https://tsuruforsolidarity.org/seattle-area-day-of-remembrance-events-2025/ or contact Tsuru at: sktaiko1@mac.com.

Day of Remembrance Community Work Party – Wed, Feb 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.,

Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, Pritchard Park, 4192 Eagle

Harbor Dr. NE, Bainbridge Island. Trim, weed, mulch and clean the outdoor feature of the memorial. All ages welcome. Tools provided. See: https://bijaema.org/event/2025-day-of-remembrance-community-work-party/. Sponsored by Bainbridge Island

Metro Park & Receation District.

Not Your Model Minority Film Screening – Wed, Feb 19, 5:00-6:30 p.m. Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SW Fifth Ave., Ontario, OR. Award-winning documentary featuring post-screening discussion with filmmaker Jon Osaki; Cathy Yasuda, executive director of Treasure Valley Community College Foundation; and Daniel Liera-Huchim, director of Equity and Student Relations, Treasure Valley Community College, Caldwell,

Idaho. The screening is free but registration required at: https://notyourmodelminorityfilm.rsvpify.com/?securityToken=cQxeU5KC4PILW6IMKNVsdtEfa8yCmtCH. For more

info, see: https://www.minidoka.org/events/2025/2/19/nymm.

“Removed by Force: The Eviction of Hawaiʻi’s Japanese Americans During World II” film – Wed, Feb 19, 6 p.m. Blaine Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S,

Seattle. Relatively unknown experiences of 1,500 Americans of Japanese ancestry

from 23 geographic areas in Hawai’i who were evicted but not interned during World War II. After the film, a live discussion with filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto and

co-producer/writer William Kaneko. By Olympia JACL, Puyallup Valley JACL and Seattle JACL.

Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue – Reception, Wed, Feb 19, 6-9 p.m. Recognition of elders and descendants, artist talk by Michelle

Kumata and Tani Ikeda, and film screening. Bellevue Library, 1111 110th Ave NE,

Bellevue. On display until Feb. 2027. Author talks throughout the week. More

information: https://bellevuewa.gov/emerging-radiance or https://www.emergingradiance.org/.

Manzanar Diverted film – Sat, Feb 22, 3-5 p.m. Featuring award-winning documentary filmmaker Ann Kaneko, UW Professor Vince Schleitwiler, Tsuru for Solidarity and UW Taiko Kai at the University of Washington Intellectual House, Seattle. Open to the public with $5 admission to cover catering. Contact: okimoto@uw.edu or nikkeiuw@uw.edu. By UW Nikkei Student Union.