Book Review〜October 2025

60 Easy Recipes for Japanese Street Food!
Delicious Japanese street eats whisks you away on a vibrant culinary adventure through the bustling alleys and hidden corners of Japan, where the most irresistible street food is found. Hailed by the foreword as “a beautiful curation of recipes, illustrations, and nuggets of cultural and culinary information.” This cookbook bursts with energy thanks to its “exuberant color illustrations and photographs, which depict the final products of the recipes, result in a magnetic quality, drawing the eye from one image and story to the next.” Our latest cookbook release shows you how to recreate these easy, scrumptious and crowd-pleasing dishes at home!
www.amazon.com/Delicious-Japanese-Street-Eats-Okonomiyaki/dp/4805319933
Master Craftsmen’s Complete Guide to
Handmade Traditional Japanese Tools
Created by the editorial staff of Japan’s leading woodworking and carpentry magazine, Japanese Woodworking Tools is a unique guide to handmade traditional Japanese tools. This useful reference offers an essential introduction to the artistry of Japanese tools featuring “dynamic illustrations that highlight the extensive history of Japanese tool-making” along with detailed photography that “show every aspect of the tools, from their storage and handling to their upkeep”. Trust Publisher’s Weekly when they say, “Woodworking enthusiasts will find this a boon”!
www.amazon.co.jp/Japanese-Woodworking-Tools-Complete-Traditional/dp/480531964X
