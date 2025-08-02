By Charlie Boisner

NAP Contributor

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first arrival of Southeast Asian refugees in Washington, a new book from Legacy Washington, “New Land: Southeast Asian Refugees Finding Home in Washington,” recounts the early days of the humanitarian effort and the stories from those who continue to be a part of Washington’s legacy.

Authors John C. Hughes, chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State, and Edward Echtle Jr., oral historian for Legacy Washington, compiled 15 captivating stories of courage, hope, and resilience. Based on new oral histories, first generation refugees and their descendants recounted their experiences in the eventful 50 years after those first arrivals.

“‘New Land’ provides a window into the origins of Washington’s diverse Southeast Asian communities through the stories of individuals,” Echtle said. “Arriving as refugees, many endured profound hardships as they started over from scratch. It was an honor to hear and document their experiences for this new book.”

After the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, the first 34 refugees arrived at Camp Murray, the National Guard Headquarters near Tacoma, Washington, on May 20, 1975. By Christmas of that year, 4,052 had settled in Washington — assisted by state agencies and an array of non-governmental groups, churches and citizens from all walks of life.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau, Asian American/Pacific Islanders are estimated at 844,000 to account for 10.5 percent of Washington’s population. Offering a rich tapestry of ancient cultures and modern activism, these Washingtonians unquestionably make the state stronger and more resilient.

“As the proud son of a Japanese immigrant, the Southeast Asian departure from their homeland resonates with me,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “When I was in elementary school, my classmates and I were paired up with refugee children to help them get acclimated to their new home and to make friends. But while they were learning about America from us, I learned so much about the trials and tribulations of their former lives in Southeast Asia from them.”

The book is now available through the Office of the Secretary of State online store at: https://www2.sos.wa.gov/store/#/detail/113.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and

governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office operates the State

Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington. It also administers the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees and the Productivity Board state employee suggestion

program. The Secretary of State oversees the state’s Address Confidentiality

Program to help protect survivors of crime and the Civic Engagement Program to

increase governmental trust and participation for all Washingtonians.