Celebrating 93 Years of Bon Odori: Seattle’s Summer Tradition

By Takuya Izumi

NAP Contributor

Seattle Matsuri Taiko performing during the 2025 Seattle Bon Odori in front of the Seattle Buddhist Temple in July 2025. Photo credit: Takuya Izumi.

In July, Bon Odori was presented by the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, marking the 93rd year of the festival in Seattle. Obon is a traditional Japanese Buddhist event held in mid-July or mid-August to honor and remember one’s ancestors. It is believed that during obon, the spirits of deceased family members return to the world of the living to visit their relatives. While this tradition may sound solemn at first glance, the events held during Obon are far from formal or rigid — especially Bon Odori, which is the highlight of the celebration.

Bon Odori is a traditional Japanese folk dance performed during the Obon season. People of all ages wear yukata (summer kimono) and dance in a circle around a raised platform called a yagura, accompanied by the rhythm of taiko drums and festive music.

This year, as in many previous years, festival goers not only enjoyed the dancing but also indulged in traditional Japanese food such as yakisoba, shaved ice and beef bowls, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.